The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jana Pittman's new book looks at how she learnt to be 'enough' after sporting career

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
April 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jana Pittman's new book shares her journey with feeling enough. Pictures Getty Images, supplied
Jana Pittman's new book shares her journey with feeling enough. Pictures Getty Images, supplied

The word "enough" can take on several different meanings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.