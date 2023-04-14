The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Advice

Curiosity can in fact kill a cat if it looses its balance while negotiating great heights

By Dr Anne Quain
April 15 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

YOUR PETS

Cats sitting on balcony railings could fall asleep and end up on the ground injured.
Cats sitting on balcony railings could fall asleep and end up on the ground injured.

Karen, a ten-month-old kitten, was rushed into our clinic on a Friday afternoon with blood gushing from her mouth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.