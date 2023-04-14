Karen, a ten-month-old kitten, was rushed into our clinic on a Friday afternoon with blood gushing from her mouth.
Her distraught owner reported that he had just seen her fall off his balcony - and land on the ground four floors below.
When he ran downstairs to scoop Karen up, she was sitting, stunned, next to the bins.
Karen had a swollen face and a sore paw, but was otherwise in excellent spirits despite having just fallen from such a height.
She was suffering from high-rise syndrome - a term used to describe injuries associated with an animal falling from a great height.
High-rise syndrome is usually associated with high density apartment living.
But falls can occur when cats chase insects or birds, slip when they walk along a balcony railing, or fall into a deep sleep while balanced precariously on a ledge.
High-rise syndrome is most common among curious, active and usually young animals.
It predominantly affects cats, though has been reported in dogs.
Depending on the height from which they fall, some cats escape uninjured, or with minor injuries.
But many cats incur nasty injuries including fractured limbs, fractured teeth and jaws, fractured bones of the skull (including the hard palate), fractured ribs, or bruised or ruptured organs.
They may also suffer from lacerations and abrasions.
The types and severity of injury depend on whether cats are able to turn mid-fall and prepare their body for landing; the height from which they fall; and the surfaces they land on.
When high-rise syndrome occurs in dogs, the injuries tend to be more severe.
Karen had fractured her hard palate, and her wrist, but chest x-rays revealed no trauma to the ribs or lungs.
Much to her owner's relief, she was a very lucky cat.
She needed extraction of broken teeth, pain relief, confinement and bandaging, whereas some cats need at least one surgical procedure, occasionally more.
Many cats appreciate the sensory experience of hanging out on the balcony.
In this case, installing a cat-proof screen or mesh can help prevent falls.
Some owners insist on supervising their cats but, if you rely on this approach, make sure you supervise your cat constantly. It only takes a moment for a cat to be distracted and jump or fall.
There are now great temporary screens that renters can install without damaging property - just make sure these are fitted securely so they cannot be dislodged by a curious paw.
It is best to avoid feeding birds on your balcony, as cats may attempt to chase the birds.
Also ensure cat toys cannot roll off the balcony.
Aside from giving cats balcony time, there are other ways to stimulate and entertain indoor cats.
My favourite book on the subject - The Trainable Cat by John Bradshaw and Sarah Ellis - provides activities to enrich your cat's world.
