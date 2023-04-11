The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Further Liberal Party division as Julian Leeser quits frontbench over Voice stance

Karen Barlow
MS
Natalie Vikhrov
By Karen Barlow, Michelle Slater, and Natalie Vikhrov
· April 11 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Further division in the Liberal party has been exposed after a sensational decision by opposition spokesman for Indigenous Australians Julian Leeser to resign from the frontbench.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

MS

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.