There are old ideas, long out of fashion, which I like to think will one day be rediscovered by a luminary at the Harvard Business School.
Learned articles will be written and this fantastic new concept will be introduced in offices across the world.
I imagine, for example, the rediscovery of the tea trolley.
"One of the most popular office employees was the 'tea lady', who dispensed tea, coffee and biscuits to employees from a trolley," the museum at the Old Treasury Building in Melbourne explains.
"Tea ladies were employed in many businesses, including factories and offices, ostensibly as a means of increasing productivity, and office routines revolved around their twice-daily appearances."
Tea ladies were always, well, ladies. In my experience (or maybe in my false memory), they were always called Beryl or Madge or Ethel.
They would appear at the end of the corridor at around 10.30 in the morning.
When I say appear, I mean be heard. Their cry was: "Trolley! Trolley!" Workers would emerge from offices and cluster around the trolley, ordering dark brown tea poured from an urn, and a roll (never with a fancy filling, oh no - just simple stuff: cheese, cheese and onion, cheese and pickle, ham and cheese, cheese and tomato. Do you detect a pattern?)
But the food wasn't the point, and not the reason academics in Harvard should be working on the idea.
The point was that the institution of the tea trolley was a glue that kept employees together. It was basically a gossip and sociability break. "How's it going?" was the common opening question.
The Old Treasury Building website says: "Johns and Waygood Ltd. of South Melbourne advertised for a tea lady in the Argus in October 1948. They offered £3/1/3d for a five-day week, with hours of work from 11am to 4.45pm.
"The tea lady knew everyone and often everything. She knew how workers liked their tea and which biscuits were particular favourites, but more importantly, she knew the workers and often chatted about their families as she served the tea."
Biscuits would be plainish - maybe a hint of something resembling baked custard in the middle.
She was a victim of the downturn in the 1990s but also of the "efficiency drive" from that decade on. The rise of "barista" coffee shops outside the office didn't help.
But my argument is that the business gain from the tea trolley was to improve staff morale.
Morale is incalculable. It can't be put into balance sheets but there is clearly some sort of indefinable monetary benefit to an employer in having a contented workforce - apart from anything else, staff turn-over is lower. People stay.
The recent trend has been for workforces to become ever more disparate. The rise of freelancing ("portfolio workers" as the ghastly business euphemism has it) and working from home don't help.
It may well be that this unromantic modern mode is cheaper in the short run - but there is a loss, too. Companies need a glue to keep employees together and motivated. Morale boosters help an employer.
So Harvard Business School needs to get on the case.
In the reinvention of the tea trolley, men could push them, too - though Beryl, Madge and Ethel were perfect. Biscuits could be fancier. There might be gluten-free options. Even tea trollies need to move on.
Silicon Valley executives would boast about how their offices would have a "tea trolley". Google headquarter would have many (though not pushed by Ethel, Beryl or Madge but by people called Zac. Table tennis tables and puppies and "think zones" in the workplace would suddenly be very old hat.
Trolley! Trolley!
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
