Sam Thomson's been everywhere, man. To Edinburgh, Glasgow, Worcester, Christchurch, Warringah, back to Edinburgh, Tokyo, Higashiosaka and back to Warringah.
But Canberra is where he wants to make his mark, and he wants to make the latest stop on his worldwide rugby tour the most important as he prepares for a shock debut.
The relatively unknown Thomson has been thrown into the ACT Brumbies' starting side for a clash against the Fijian Drua on Friday night.
It will be his first competitive match in more than a year after a pre-season shoulder injury ruined his plans to play alongside Will Genia and Quade Cooper in Japan last year, and he returned to Australia for another stint in Sydney club rugby.
The Brumbies came knocking out of the blue, asking him to come to Canberra to train as injury cover for Darcy Swain and Tom Hooper.
And after spending 80 minutes on the bench two weeks ago, Larkham joked he owed Thomson a shot in the starting side to show what he's got.
"I'm pumped. It wasn't ideal getting left on the bench, a lot of emotional energy especially against [the Waratahs] having played in Sydney for three years, so it was gutting not to get on," Thomson said.
"But I'm really excited for this opportunity. I'm definitely a journeyman, I've played all over. But I've really enjoyed the fact that rugby has given me the opportunity to see the world.
"I was just kind of focused on starting study again and doing a pre-season [with Warringah] and then just out of nowhere, it was an old agent who hit me up asking if was in Sydney and fit. Next thing I got a call from [Chris Thomson] so I moved some things around and made it possible.
"At the moment, it's a lot of excitement. I think I used up a lot of nerves in the Tahs game sitting on the bench. I'm keen to get out there, my fiancee and her family are coming down and a few of the [Warringah] boys ... this is the first step of that Super Rugby journey and hopefully not the last one."
Thomson will become the 11th Brumbies debutant of this season and the 35th player coach Stephen Larkham has used through a nine-game block to start the year.
He will team up with Darcy Swain in the second row after Cadeyrn Neville was rested per Wallabies requirements and Nick Frost was moved to the bench to play limited minutes.
At 29, Thomson gives the Brumbies experience despite reaching deep into their lock stocks.
"He reads the game really well and if we need him, he's a lineout caller for us," Larkham said of Thomson.
"He's that older head who can bring a lot of composure to big situations and big games. We were looking everywhere and casting a wide net to look for locks ... we looked rap sheet and thought this is pretty good and brought him in.
"He knows where to put himself, he's a good lineout operator and it's been pretty easy to bring him back in."
Connal McInerney (concussion) is still being eased back into training after suffering two head knocks in two games this season, but Larkham hopes he will be fit to play after the bye next week.
"My understanding is that he's tracking quite nicely and he's in a better frame of mind after a couple of stressful concussions," Larkham said. "We're taking our time with that one and chatting to an independent specialist to make sure we don't put him out there before he needs to be out there."
Friday: ACT Brumbies v Fijian Drua at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm.
Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Lachlan Lonergan, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Sam Thomson, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Ryan Lonergan, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Ben O'Donnell, 12. Ollie Sapsford, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Wright. Reserves: 16. Billy Pollard, 17. Blake Schoupp, 18. Rhys Van Nek, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Nic White, 22. Jack Debreczeni, 23. Declan Meredith.
Drua team: 1. Livai Natave, 2. Zuriel Togiatama, 3. Samuela Tawake, 4. Isoa Nasilasila, 5. Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, 6. Joseva Tamani, 7. Kitione Salawa, 8. Elia Canakaivata, 9. Peni Matawalu, 10. Teti Tela (c), 11. Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, 12. Kalaveti Ravouvou, 13. Iosefo Masi, 14. Eroni Sau, 15. Kitione Taliga. Reserves: 16. Mesulame Dolokoto, 17. Haereiti Hetet, 18. Jone Koroiduadua, 19. Leone Rotuisolia, 20. Rusiate Nasove, 21. Philip Baselala, 22. Michael Naitokani, 23. Ilaisa Droasese.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
