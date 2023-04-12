There are deeper problems than community ignorance and lack of trust to deal with, however. The first is that deception is only clearcut when it is extreme. Much of what occurs in campaigns is deliberate exaggeration or misrepresentation rather than outright lying. In selling any proposition in business or government, exaggeration of the benefits is commonplace. The same is true of minimizing the uncertainties and costs. The benefits of an Indigenous Voice are clear, but realistically there is some surrounding uncertainty. There is more likelihood of disappointment than danger if the Voice is enshrined. Incremental gains in "closing the gap" are more likely than dramatic immediate practical benefits.

