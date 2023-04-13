Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich is preparing for a very different club set-up with a men's team on the horizon, but as a former Cosmos player, he had a "warning" for prospective new owners.
The Australian Professional Leagues, which runs the A-League Men and Women competitions, has named Canberra as one of two preferred expansion teams to be added for the 2024-25 seasons.
If successful, the group headed by bid leader Michael Caggiano would see a new ownership model that includes taking on both the established Canberra United women's team as well as the men's side from Capital Football's control.
While there have been multiple failed bids for a men's team in the past, there's optimism around this latest attempt, the first since the APL took control of the A-Leagues from Football Australia.
Significant investment estimated to be upwards of $20 million is still needed to push it through, and Caggiano has until the end of June to have investors locked in before the APL green-light the expansion.
Should Canberra get a men's team in the sport's top domestic league, it would be the first time since the Cosmos' final season in 2000-01 that the capital is represented at that level.
Popovich is very supportive of the new team but is slightly wary about what it might mean for the two-time champion and historically significant women's side he coaches.
And that's a sentiment shared by some existing Canberra United and women's football fans.
"In any new ownership in any sort of environment, whenever a new head comes in, I guess there is a little bit of uncertainty and people don't know what that's going to look like," Popovich said.
"I'm hopeful that whoever it is, they come in and recognise the importance of the United brands and the importance of A-League Women.
"They'll need to look to give us all the resources to make sure that we can compete at the level that all the other clubs have available to them.
"But this team is a massive opportunity for young talented men to have a pathway in our town, which hasn't been here for years.
"It's really important for a capital city to have a men's side."
Popovich urged new owners to ensure the Canberra United men's side doesn't follow the same path as the Cosmos or the Arrows.
The Cosmos folded 22 years ago after just four seasons in the then-top national competition, the NSL, and did not win any silverware during that time.
Popovich and his two brothers Arsenije and Toplica all played for the Cosmos, and the latter went on to become the most-capped player in the team.
"If there's a warning from an old bloke like myself - it's make sure they get it right," he said.
"We were under-resourced back then.
"You want to give the team the best chance possible and I feel like if they go in underdone again, it'll be the same again for however many years until it becomes financially unviable.
"If you don't you get it right, you won't get success on the field and you certainly won't get success off the field."
Melanie Dinjaski
