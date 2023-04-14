One of Moore's first convict workers at Canberry Station was John Tennant (yes, after whom the mountain that rises above Tharwa is named). Tennant was required to complete eight years of assigned service before becoming eligible for a ticket of leave. However, he couldn't wait and within six months of working for Moore, stole from him. He was caught and sentenced to an iron gang at Emu Plains in Sydney. However, within a month he'd escaped, and returned to Canberry Station rob early settlers yet again. He was eventually re-captured and sent to Norfolk Island.