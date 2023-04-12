As the (relatively new) turn of phrase goes "Pets are the new kids, and plants are the new pets".
Really, it was only a matter of time before we realised that there will come a point when we will go on holiday and someone needs to look after the new "plant babies".
Luckily for Canberrans, there is the option of the Plant Hotel. (Yes, you did read that correctly).
For many people throughout the pandemic, Canberran Lou Farrow spent their time collecting house plants.
Except they decided to take it one step further when they started to think about what people were going to do when they left the house again.
"Plant Hotel started with me helping my friends and neighbours and stuff, looking after their indoor plants while they're away," Farrow says.
"Then it branched out and I expanded on the concept, and I'm doing more installations and more commercial jobs and stuff like that now.
"The main concept of the business is maintaining plants, so helping people, educating people on how to look after different types of plants. I write up care reports, to educate people.
"And then I can also come into the space to install the plants, and then I'll come in weekly, fortnightly or monthly to then care for them."
The plant hotel of Farrow's Plant Hotel isn't a physical space. There is no concierge waiting to take your monstera to its room.
That's simply because Farrow says every house plant is different, and if it's thriving in someone's living room, you don't want to move it to somewhere with different light and humidity levels.
What Plant Hotel offers is Farrow's expertise in looking after your house plants in your home while you're away, or even while you're still at home.
And for those who haven't quite got to the stage of purchasing a house plant just yet, Farrow can even install house plants for you, as well as provide regular fresh flowers.
The sales of these flowers go to a different charity every month. Last month, for example, Farrow raised $400 for the charity Decolonise Sex Work, while this month Farrow is chosen to raise money for the Trans Justice Project.
It's one of the upsides of owning their own business - Farrow always planned on giving back when they started Plant Hotel.
But the business has also been a chance to work with something that is good for their mental health.
"Obviously, they improve air quality, and they make a space feel warm and welcoming, but having live things inside, in my house and having plants that are growing, it feels grounding for me," Farrow says.
"When I go outside, and there's trees and grass and flowers and everything, I feel grounded, like my surroundings are looking after me, no matter what's going on. I feel cared for and I feel safe, and protected by the environment. And I can almost mimic that inside.
"So for my mental health, when I'm coming into my space, I feel like I care for the plants, but I also feel cared for by the plants in a way."
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
