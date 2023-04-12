Most people used their downtime during a global pandemic to remodel their living room, learn how to cook a new dish, or attempt to go viral on TikTok. But Patty Mills isn't like most people.
The NBA guard dragged a mattress into his living room and sat next to his wife, planning a basketball program he now hopes can unearth a generation of Indigenous Boomers and Opals who can shine at the Brisbane Olympic Games in 2032.
Few are as passionate about representing Australia as Mills, the NBA championship winner whose performance to lead the Boomers to a bronze medal from Tokyo was as stirring as you will see.
Few, if any, are as passionate about their culture. So when Mills is on camera and tells you to "listen up", you feel inclined to stop and listen.
"In 2020, I created a nationwide basketball league for young Indigenous Australians in my home country: Indigenous Basketball Australia. We are now in our third year," Mills said in a video posted to social media.
MORE SPORT
"The league is founded on culture, which means we celebrate culture in everything we do. IBA delivers a league of boys and girls teams across eight different regions throughout Australia, with over 2500 participants.
"At the end of the season, the best players from each region are selected to play in a national tournament. IBA also has a partnership with Jr. NBA, so during the national tournament, payers are selected to participate in a Jr. NBA camp.
"My dream for our IBA kids is that they are strong and proud in their culture and their identity, and that we put them in the best possible position to have a shot at becoming an Olympian at the Brisbane 2032 Olympics on home soil.
"How epic would that be?"
Why does this matter? Because Mills was the third Indigenous man to represent Australia in basketball, and that was 30 years after his uncle, Danny Morseu, wore green and gold at the Games in 1980 and 1984. Michael Ah Matt, an Olympian in 1964 and 1968, was the first.
Mills' great fear is there will be another 30-odd years before the next Indigenous man represents the Boomers on such a stage.
So basketball is his vehicle for change, and culture is the driving force. Because before they can even pick up a ball, participants learn a song and dance from their region, in their language.
The thought that these kids can one day be Olympians? That excites Mills even more than the thought of winning a bronze - scratch that, a rose gold - medal.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.