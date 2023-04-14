Another year, another finals appearance gone begging, but there are positive signs that the tide is turning at Canberra United.
The dust has finally settled on their rollercoaster A-League Women season where the club again missed out on playing finals, this time by the narrowest of margins on goal-difference.
But United is on a promising path led by coach Njegosh Popovich, whose attention has already turned to next season, which includes recruiting new players to take the team forward.
"From where the club was, I think now we are back to a club that players want to come to," he told The Canberra Times.
"It wouldn't have been the case 12 months ago.
"We're a small club in comparison to others. Canberra always punches well above its weight, and we'll keep doing what we do."
Popovich is in the process of reviewing the season and is soon expected to lock in players off-contract that he wants to return, as well as search for replacements for those he'll let walk.
"There'll be some players that I'll have discussions with about an opportunity to search other avenues, and some that we need to look at to bring in," he said. "But the core of the team is still strong.
"It was an amazing group this year, that's why I feel sad that we didn't get to see the them in the finals.
"But that's football. It's one or two moments that can cost you."
When the former Junior Matildas coach joined the club, United were desperate to reclaim their identity, with the two-time championship winners seemingly off-course having failed to reach the finals for the fifth time in six seasons.
Vicki Linton's two-year tenure as head coach was a rocky one, especially through the turbulence of the pandemic.
Popovich wasted no time turning things around when he arrived, recruiting key internationals like Vesna Milivojevic (Serbia), Wu Chengshu (China), Grace Jale (New Zealand) and Kennedy Faulknor (Canada), while also utilising the healthy talent pool already in Canberra.
He promised an entertaining, attacking style of football from day one, and delivered on that vow as Canberra had A-League pundits tipping them to go all the way.
There were low points - like nearly having three points deducted, and two 5-nil defeats mid-season - but after that everything clicked again and United looked unstoppable, as seen in their inspiring finish.
"We went eight games undefeated," Popovich said. "That's the highlight of the season."
United also have a young squad, suggesting that despite a resurgent season performance, they are still yet to reach their ceiling.
"We've got so many young players that were given opportunities they hadn't had in previous years," Popovich said.
"I look at a player like Laura Hughes, she's still only 21 and to do what she did and play the minutes she did was exceptional.
"Hayley Taylor-Young, Sasha Grove and Chloe Lincoln, they've got a great future, and even a player the calibre of Vesna Milivojevic - she's still only 21.
"They are the future of Canberra United and I really look forward to working with them to grow into the players I believe they can be."
Popovich doesn't blame the 5-nil defeats as the reason for falling short of the finals.
Instead he points to their five draws that could just as easily have been wins, and developing their ability to finish out games will be a focus next season.
"Every single player wants feedback in preparation for the off-season and what they can do to improve, which is great," Popovich said.
"We're in a great space. Canberra hasn't been like this for a long time and we're very happy with the momentum we're taking into the next season."
A "fantastic" feature of the 2023-24 season will be its extension to 22 rounds and expansion to 12 teams, which brings the league on par with other top competitions globally.
"It's fantastic," Popovich said. "We've all been waiting for this. It's been a long time coming since the inception of the competition."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.