The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Running of the Bulls: Why premiership-winning half Bobby Roberts joined Gungahlin in Canberra Raiders Cup

BS
By Brielle Sciacca
Updated April 14 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bobby Roberts played for the West Belconnen Warriors last season, but has joined the Gungahlin Bulls for 2023. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Bobby Roberts played for the West Belconnen Warriors last season, but has joined the Gungahlin Bulls for 2023. Picture by Keegan Carroll

He is a premiership-winning halfback of the year, but now Bobby Roberts has a new jersey and the Gungahlin Bulls hope he has the same tricks up his sleeve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Brielle Sciacca

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.