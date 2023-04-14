He is a premiership-winning halfback of the year, but now Bobby Roberts has a new jersey and the Gungahlin Bulls hope he has the same tricks up his sleeve.
The Bulls playmaker has joined a new-look Gungahlin outfit ahead of the Canberra Raiders Cup season, leaving the West Belconnen Warriors after guiding the club to two premierships during a memorable stint.
Roberts already has a Les McIntyre Medal to his name and was just three votes shy of winning another on his way to grand final glory last year, so why the change of scenery?
"I just wanted to teach some new blokes, there was a bit of opportunity there talking with Tre [Holton-Williams], helping out with a bit of the coaching," Roberts said.
"[The move is designed] to spread my knowledge and teach some young fellas bit of the tricks that I have.
"I've got a young bunch of boys there with me now, so it's just sort of spreading my knowledge of the game with them and they've been eager to learn, so hopefully they can soak it all in and we can do some good things.
"They have been very welcoming to me, it's been really good, sort of refreshing with a lot of pre seasons under my belt, feeling a bit younger, and a bit more of a spring in the step."
Holton-Williams has stepped up to the captain-coach role after Neil Bijorac departed the Bulls, with Roberts' arrival set to give the club a major boost.
Roberts is poised to play a key role for Gungahlin, who slipped to eighth last year but showed glimpses of promise in a late-season run that ultimately saw them deny Woden Valley Rams a minor premiership.
The Bulls' prized new signing will don Bulls colours against the Belconnen United Sharks in round one on Saturday.
The Sharks have an eye on redemption after falling one place shy of the finals last year, with Zac Patch now getting a full pre-season at the helm following the departure of long-serving coach Scott Logan in 2022.
Patch's coaching staff is boosted by Jake Hawkins and Shaun Fensom, the assistant coaches who will also be in the playing squad with an eye on a return to the finals.
"It has been awesome, you know, to get to know the boys at another level and have that full preseason and sort of, do a lot of mentality sessions, too together and learn where it runs out," Patch said.
"Obviously the main goal of this year would be to make finals and take it that one step further."
