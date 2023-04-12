ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has backed the Super Rugby red-card process and the punishment dished out to Angus Blyth after his sickening hit on boom rookie Corey Toole.
Blyth has been banned for three weeks for his clumsy high shot, which left Toole stumbling around the field in Brisbane and will force him to miss the first game of his debut Super Rugby campaign.
Footage of the incident has gone viral, with one video being viewed more than 1 million times in less than a week and the situation sparked fierce debate after Blyth was initially only shown a yellow card.
New Super Rugby protocols have been introduced to speed up games this year, giving the television match official the power to upgrade a yellow card to red if warranted.
Blyth was eventually given a red card, but the Queensland Reds were allowed to replace him after 20 minutes because it was deemed reckless rather than deliberate.
The foul play review committee deemed it a mid-range incident and a six-week suspension, but that was cut to three because of Blyth's clean record.
"I think you've got to trust that process," Larkham said.
"We've certainly spoken at the [state of the game] conference last year in Auckland about the possibility of having this 20-minute yellow card in order to speed up the game and I think it's been a really good initiative.
"What they're saying about the red card is that it was reckless, but it wasn't deliberate and I guess when you're in that category now ... we want to make sure the judicial system is working alongside the 20-minute red card.
"And that there are harsher punishments off the field if players aren't going to be punished as much on the field. I think four to six weeks sounds fair to me.
"If there's some sort of deliberate act of foul play - punching, kicking, something that's really obvious like a stiff arm, then the referee has the ability to go to a red card straight away.
"I don't think it was that. I thought [Blyth] put himself in an awkward position ... I don't think there was a deliberate act there to intentionally hurt Corey in the way he did.
"Corey's tracking well, he didn't have any symptoms after the game and he's got through every day in terms of his return to play."
Toole lit up the sevens circuit last year with his raw speed, winning the rookie and impact player of the year titles to go with his selection in the team of the year.
He forced his way into the Brumbies' team in round one and his rise has been one of the highlights of a fast start to the year.
But he will have to watch from the sidelines as another former sevens star, Ben O'Donnell, gets his second chance in the starting team on Friday night.
O'Donnell is one of only a handful of Brumbies changes this week, with Cadeyrn Neville rested and Toole unavailable.
"I'd say Ben's probably beating everyone in this room over 100 metres - he's got some speed," Larkham said.
"I wouldn't discount his top-end speed ... he's certainly got a really good understanding of the game and his skills are really good to watch.
"I think you've all seen that in terms of some of the offloads and some of the catches he's taken, the way he puts himself in a position to hit a hole, he's a really talented rugby player."
Darcy Swain and Sam Thomson will start in the second row, Ryan Lonergan rotates with Nic White in the scrumhalf role and Ollie Sapsford starts at inside centre.
SUPER RUGBY ROUND 8
Friday: ACT Brumbies v Fijian Drua at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm.
Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Lachlan Lonergan, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Sam Thomson, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Ryan Lonergan, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Ben O'Donnell, 12. Ollie Sapsford, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Wright. Reserves: 16. Billy Pollard, 17. Blake Schoupp, 18. Rhys Van Nek, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Nic White, 22. Jack Debreczeni, 23. Declan Meredith.
Drua team: 1. Livai Natave, 2. Zuriel Togiatama, 3. Samuela Tawake, 4. Isoa Nasilasila, 5. Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, 6. Joseva Tamani, 7. Kitione Salawa, 8. Elia Canakaivata, 9. Peni Matawalu, 10. Teti Tela (c), 11. Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, 12. Kalaveti Ravouvou, 13. Iosefo Masi, 14. Eroni Sau, 15. Kitione Taliga. Reserves: 16. Mesulame Dolokoto, 17. Haereiti Hetet, 18. Jone Koroiduadua, 19. Leone Rotuisolia, 20. Rusiate Nasove, 21. Philip Baselala, 22. Michael Naitokani, 23. Ilaisa Droasese.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
