The great debunking of Australia's referendum process is now underway.
The Australian Electoral Commission has launched a register to quash disinformation on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum set to take place this year sometime between October and December.
The commission says it won't be "fact checking claims" made by the "yes" and "no" camps but it will be debunking false allegations about the referendum process.
The register forms part of a fresh information campaign from the commission aimed at informing the country's 17.3 million enrolled voters about the "Australian constitution and the role of a federal referendum".
Disinformation the commission has already sought to dispel include claims that it is campaigning for either side and that the vote will be voluntary like the marriage law postal survey in 2017.
"The AEC does not encourage people to vote in any particular way, only that they do participate."
The bill proposing to enshrine an Indigenous Voice in the Australian constitution was introduced by the government into the House of Representatives in March.
If passed, the bill will trigger what will be the first referendum for many Australians, the last being held in 1999.
"More than 6.4 million enrolled voters have never voted in a referendum before," Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said.
"Some may not even know that it is compulsory to vote in a referendum and you will need to vote in-person, similar to a federal election."
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
