The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Icon Water facing 'indefinite delays' for heritage advice, calls for better data sharing

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
April 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Repairs to a burst water main cannot wait for heritage advice, Icon Water says. Picture by Jay Cronan
Repairs to a burst water main cannot wait for heritage advice, Icon Water says. Picture by Jay Cronan

A government-owned corporation says it has faced lengthy waits and indefinite delays seeking advice from the ACT's heritage unit, which it says could be avoided if heritage information was better shared.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.