The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Supreme Court to release sentencing remarks in case of secret prisoner Witness J

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated April 14 2023 - 11:12am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Witness J at the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in the United States. Picture supplied
Witness J at the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in the United States. Picture supplied

The ACT's top judge is set to lift the veil on years of secrecy by finally revealing the reasons a former intelligence officer was jailed behind closed doors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.