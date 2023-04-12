The Canberra Times
Australia the lucky country where the rich get richer others lose their homes

By The Canberra Times
April 13 2023 - 5:30am
It will be no surprise to the millions of Australian families struggling on $53,404 a year or less - the poverty line for a couple with two children - that income inequality is the highest it has been in more than 60 years.

