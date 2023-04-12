It will be no surprise to the millions of Australian families struggling on $53,404 a year or less - the poverty line for a couple with two children - that income inequality is the highest it has been in more than 60 years.
Singles on $489 a week or less are worse off, paying an even more disproportionate percentage of their income on rent and utilities.
Hard times seem here to stay with the government, employers, supermarkets, and landlords happy to let those at the bottom of the income pile do the heavy lifting in the fight against "the inflation dragon". The "egalitarian society" and the "land of the fair go" are so far behind us it's no longer possible to even see them in the rear view mirror.
It appears as if "the lucky country" will soon become the land of "everybody for themselves and the devil take the hindmost".
Two recent studies have highlighted just how great the gulf between the rich and the poor has become.
The first, by Anglicare, found essential workers including nurses, paramedics, and child and aged care staff are being priced out of the rental market.
Families on what would once have been considered decent incomes just can't afford to live in the communities where they work.
This is because up to 70 per cent of their household incomes are going on rent.
According to Anglicare the problem is particularly acute in the ACT where thousands of people head to communities across the border in search of an affordable home. That comes at a cost as they then have to pay high prices for fuel for the daily commute.
While this is not just a territory issue there is much the ACT government could do. This could include dropping the mandatory land tax on rental properties - which is invariably passed on to tenants - and releasing more land.
Meanwhile the Albanese government's bid to build thousands of new homes has been stymied by idealistic visionaries making the perfect the enemy of the good.
That said, the Treasurer's decision to let the low income tax offset quietly expire seems counterintuitive given he is still publicly committed to proceeding with the stage three tax cuts that will benefit the rich.
The second study that is worth a closer look was conducted by The Australia Institute's Matt Grudnoff.
He found income inequality is now on steroids with 93 per cent of the benefits of economic growth between 2009 and 2019 going to the top 10 per cent of income earners.
That leaves the other 90 per cent of income earners with a very measly 7 per cent of the spoils.
It was not always thus. Between 1982 and 1990 48 per cent went to the 90 per cent and 52 per cent went to the 10 per cent. That's a pretty dramatic shift in the course of a generation and a bit.
The reasons are obvious. During a housing boom the investor with 10 properties does much better than the battler who is either renting or only has one. During a stock market boom the investor with a large share portfolio does much better than the worker with a few thousand dollars in superannuation.
We are living in a country where it is now taken for granted the rich will get richer while the poor get poorer. This could, over time, radically change the nature of Australian society in destabilising and dangerous ways.
While, given neither major party has the stomach for significant tax reform, it could take decades to turn the ship around, obvious immediate measures include lifting welfare and pension payments and providing targeted relief to those on struggle street.
Neither of these measures would be inflationary; they would just keep roofs over heads and families out of the hands of the predatory and barely regulated pay day lenders.
