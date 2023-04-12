The ACT Brumbies have landed another major signature to boost their hopes of sustainable success, re-signing highly-rated hooker Billy Pollard for at least two more years.
In a remarkable break from post-World Cup tradition, Pollard joins 30-odd players who have signed on to stay in Canberra for next year and beyond.
His deal will take him through to the British and Irish Lions series in 2025 with hopes he will then commit for the 2027 World Cup after turning down NRL offers to pursue a rugby union career.
The 21-year-old, who made his Test debut last year, is regarded as a star of the future and will play his second game of the season when the Brumbies host the Fijian Drua on Friday night after his start to the year was derailed by a broken hand.
In the past the Brumbies have been forced to scramble to keep their squad together for the year following a World Cup, with rich clubs in Europe and Japan ready to swoop on the best talent.
But most of the Brumbies can see light at the end of the tunnel and a looming blockbuster period of a Lions series and a home World Cup.
The Brumbies announced Len Ikitau's new deal two weeks ago and re-signed seven players - Blake Schoupp, Jack Debreczeni, Connal McInerney, Hudson Creighton, Declan Meredith, Harry Vella and Rory Scott - earlier this week.
Fullback Tom Wright is next on the hit list, while Cadeyrn Neville and Nic White are waiting for Rugby Australia to come to the table with offers to extend their Brumbies and Wallabies careers.
Neville and White have expressed their desire to stay for at least the next two years, and Wright is also keen to commit to a new deal but the process has been delayed after Eddie Jones took over as Wallabies coach.
Pollard is viewed by many as a long-term Wallabies hooker option, but he was left out of Jones' first squad because he broke his hand in the pre-season.
He made a solid return from the bench against the Queensland Reds, and will keep the spot for the clash against the Drua in the capital.
Coach Stephen Larkham said the Brumbies were oozing with confidence after winning six of the first seven games of the year, capped off with a thumping win against the Reds last week.
"It was probably the loudest team song I'd been a part of," Larkham said.
"But in saying that, we came out of the Reds game and we knew there was still a bit of work to do. We've reviewed pretty hard.
"Most of these boys have been in the system for a long time now and they understand the way we want to play.
"You have a lot of confidence when you bring guys off the bench who are just as good as the starting players, and that's why we've found ourselves in a situation where you've got depth in your squad of 23."
SUPER RUGBY ROUND 8
Friday: ACT Brumbies v Fijian Drua at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm.
Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Lachlan Lonergan, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Sam Thomson, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Ryan Lonergan, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Ben O'Donnell, 12. Ollie Sapsford, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Wright. Reserves: 16. Billy Pollard, 17. Blake Schoupp, 18. Rhys Van Nek, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Nic White, 22. Jack Debreczeni, 23. Declan Meredith.
Drua team: 1. Livai Natave, 2. Zuriel Togiatama, 3. Samuela Tawake, 4. Isoa Nasilasila, 5. Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, 6. Joseva Tamani, 7. Kitione Salawa, 8. Elia Canakaivata, 9. Peni Matawalu, 10. Teti Tela (c), 11. Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, 12. Kalaveti Ravouvou, 13. Iosefo Masi, 14. Eroni Sau, 15. Kitione Taliga. Reserves: 16. Mesulame Dolokoto, 17. Haereiti Hetet, 18. Jone Koroiduadua, 19. Leone Rotuisolia, 20. Rusiate Nasove, 21. Philip Baselala, 22. Michael Naitokani, 23. Ilaisa Droasese.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
