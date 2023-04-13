The early taste of winter we experienced over Easter was a reminder of how close we're coming to trout spawning season.
It won't be long before grey skies, rain and plummeting temperatures trigger massive waves of fish to enter the alpine streams and rivers.
Spawn run fishing isn't everyone's cup of tea - and that's fine. For many, though, it's a rare opportunity to hook and land the trout of their dreams.
I'd wager a few early spawners have already made their way into the Eucumbene and Thredbo rivers, while increasing numbers would be headed in the direction of the river mouths.
The next six weeks will determine the quality of the run this season - follow up rain and successive cold snaps could lead to bumper fishing from late April into May and beyond.
Saltwater anglers are just getting back on the water after gale force winds at the coast over Easter forced many to pull the pin.
Estuary fishing remans outstanding for flathead, bream, tailor, salmon, blackfish, perch and bass.
Oyster racks in systems like Wagonga, Merimbula and Pambula are producing plenty of bream and flatties. There are small pinkie snapper about, too - fun on light gear and great to eat.
Rock and beach fishing is slowly returning to normal after big seas and strong winds. Salmon are schooling in enormous numbers off the beaches, especially in the far south between Narooma and Merimbula.
Offshore water temperatures are still above 23 degrees and marlin continue to bite over the shelf.
Very little action occurred over the long weekend because of the conditions, but crews are getting stuck into fish as we speak.
And the weekend forecast doesn't look too bad!
