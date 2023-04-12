Bonner man charged after allegedly possessing child exploitation material

A man from Bonner will face court after being charged with allegedly possessing child exploitation material.
The ACT Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team received information alleging the 39-year-old man was accessing the material on electronic devices, and a search warrant was executed at his home in February.
He has since been charged with one count of possession of child exploitation material.
Police said multiple electronic devices had been seized from his home, and were being examined.
The man is scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
