De-globalisation is not a thing, but de-coupling is occurring

I wrote in April 2022 that the world's national relationships were changing, and it's been interesting to see how it has been playing out since.
The main buzzword in the US for the last few years has been de-globalisation, and more recently as they realised the rest of the world actually exists (and that other countries also have different policies to theirs) the buzzword has shifted to de-coupling (specifically the US from China).
The most recent buzzwords over there are near-shoring and regionalisation, as US policies and new laws and new incentives prompt North American businesses to reconsider their global footprint and make use of the skilled and unskilled labour force in Mexico (who turn out a very high rate of tech graduates annually, among other skills) as well as the natural resources in Canada, and to focus more on the consumer demand throughout North America.
The buzzword in Europe now is de-risking (whatever that means in practice). Having somewhat de-coupled from Russia, EU leaders are pretending to talk with China about their (essentially lack of) position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine while at the exact same time taking an entourage of business CEOs to meet with China's leader and talk trade. Germany's Chancellor did it in November 2022, and France's President did it in April 2023 with the EU President also arranged to turn up at the same time.
As a result, we have North America pivoting away from China as tensions over Taiwan escalate, while some of their biggest NATO allies pivot towards China for manufacturing and supply.
If the US were to deliberately goad China over the issue of Taiwan (which China considers theirs, having forced their enemy to retreat to the island during the civil war that went cold in 1949), they really wouldn't need to go about it any differently to what they have done, such as sending the US Speaker of the House in 2022, hosting Taiwan's leader in 2023, and openly trying to hold China back technologically.
The US issued an ultimatum in 2022 for many US tech employees to pull out of China or risk losing their US citizenship, they have been blocking the sale of the most advanced lithography machines (made in the Netherlands and used to produce semiconductors), and even put restrictions on what technology components can be transferred to China.
In the automotive world it's a bit confusing though. US automakers were more than happy to shift production to Mexico decades ago (to the chagrin of US auto workers) plus they continue making engines in Canada, and Volvo Cars increasing their investment in China (by buying out the joint venture with its Chinese parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co) is also consistent with Europe's current attitude, but Tesla (a US-listed self-proclaimed "tech" company) signing another deal in April 2023 for a new factory in Shanghai (this time for their so-called Megapacks, an energy storage unit for electricity grids) seems contrary to the US policies regarding China and tech.
Meanwhile the Tesla car factory in Shanghai was only built in 2019 but already the company makes a quarter of its revenue from China so it will be interesting to see if investors ever get nervous about this situation.
Further complicating things (or further explaining Europe's position and visits) is the US Inflation Reduction Act (effective from August 16, 2022) which really had nothing to do with inflation. It was actually a further push to de-couple from China and near-shore a lot of manufacturing, but the incentives contained within it also have the side-effect of hurting some European businesses (by making them less competitive).
We also import a lot of vehicles, parts and accessories from China. Almost all of the electric light vehicles we currently import come from China too, whether it's Tesla, Polestar, BYD, MG, LDV or some others, so we should be watching this with great interest.
