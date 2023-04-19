De-globalisation is not a thing, but de-coupling is occurring

In the automotive world it's a bit confusing though. US automakers were more than happy to shift production to Mexico decades ago (to the chagrin of US auto workers) plus they continue making engines in Canada, and Volvo Cars increasing their investment in China (by buying out the joint venture with its Chinese parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co) is also consistent with Europe's current attitude, but Tesla (a US-listed self-proclaimed "tech" company) signing another deal in April 2023 for a new factory in Shanghai (this time for their so-called Megapacks, an energy storage unit for electricity grids) seems contrary to the US policies regarding China and tech.

