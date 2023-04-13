The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Army whistleblower David McBride to face ACT Supreme Court trial in November 2023

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated April 14 2023 - 6:34am, first published April 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David McBride addresses supporters outside the ACT Supreme Court last year. Picture by Karleen Minney
David McBride addresses supporters outside the ACT Supreme Court last year. Picture by Karleen Minney

A whistleblower advocate has slammed the prosecution of a former military lawyer, saying the man will have spent more than five years facing "punishment by process" by the time he stands trial for leaking documents that exposed alleged war crimes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.