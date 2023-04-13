The Canberra Times
Former chief medical officer Brendan Murphy will retire from role as secretary of the Department of Health

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated April 13 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:25am
Professor Brendan Murphy will retire from his role as Health Department Secretary. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Professor Brendan Murphy will retire from his role as Health Department Secretary. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Brendan Murphy will retire from his position as secretary of the Department of Health and Aged Care.

