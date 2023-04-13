Brendan Murphy will retire from his position as secretary of the Department of Health and Aged Care.
Professor Murphy became a household name during the coronavirus pandemic, serving as Australia's chief medical officer.
He joined the department as chief medical officer in 2016, and after leaving the position in June 2020, commenced his role as head of the Health department.
Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler announced Professor Murphy would retire on July 6.
"Australians got to know Professor Murphy throughout the pandemic as he led the Department of Health during its biggest public health response in over 100 years," Mr Butler said.
"Professor Murphy's time as secretary was broader than just COVID, he has overseen the start of aged care, mental health, primary care and health workforce reform."
Mr Butler thanked the senior public servant for his professionalism and his role in establishing the Health and Aged Care Ministerial Office.
"I wish him well in his retirement," the Health Minister said.
The recruitment process for the next secretary is underway.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.