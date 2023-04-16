The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

The Voice will help Australia 'come to terms with its true cultural identity' according to ACT public prosecutor Shane Drumgold

MS
By Michelle Slater
April 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Indigenous Voice to Parliament could help the nation come to terms with its cultural identity, according to the ACT's top legal prosecutor, who is yet to be convinced of any arguments against establishing the proposal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.