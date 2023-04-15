Otherwise the area around our house is paved. The only advice I offer to home pavers is to always set the pavers in concrete, even if it's just a mortar mix with a little water added to make it crumbly, swept into the crevices with a straw broom. I have spent forty years removing weeds from between the pavers, or preferably encouraging others to do it. Forty years of enjoying white alyssum and a few tiny primulas growing in the crevices does not make up for the weeding.