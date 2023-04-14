Romantic Comedy sees Curtis Sittenfeld walk the line between serious literature and romantic comedy

A: After my last book [Rodham], I said my next book would be short. Short and fun. And then I started working on this other book for about eight months and it was neither short nor fun. And I thought, there's no guarantee it would work but if I wrote that SNL book there's a 99 per cent chance it would be really fun to research. It seemed as close as I could get to living inside a fun fictional world. And I really, really wanted that. It was not my lifelong dream to write an SNL novel. It was my short-term dream.