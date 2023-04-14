Mastering the minimal makeup trend

From fashion magazines, and Instagram, to TikTok, there are a plethora of videos, guides and tutorials on how to apply makeup. It can be very overwhelming, but never before have we had so many suggestions and ideas at our disposal.
In recent times the makeup trend has been this: minimal is best. Think dewy-skinned Parisian who's mastered the "no-makeup-makeup-look" or even the "flawlessly-fresh-faced" girl... you know who we mean!
Here are some tips on how to best apply your products to get the same effect.
The first layer is more important than you think. We know that we need to wear SPF every day, and we know that we don't need a face full of foundation - combine them. By opting for a tinted SPF 50+ you're letting it do the hard work for you.
Once you've applied that base layer, it's a matter of assessing. Apply a small amount of concealer or foundation on your breakouts and under your eyes - two dots at most. Then blend blend blend! You want it to be light enough to still see your skin, whether that's your natural colouring or even some freckles.
When adding some colour, cream products are arguably the way to go. Matte can potentially look dry as the day wears on, and we want to achieve something dewy. Plus, cream products are easier to layer and reapply - you can't do that with finishing powder. By choosing a cream blush and a cream bronzer, it's easy to blend with your foundation and SPF, achieving a natural glow.
As we're not aiming to have a night-time dramatic look, it's great to put some of those cream products that feature on your cheeks on your eyelids. This will make everything tie together as if it's your natural hue.
Applying minimal makeup is also very economical. They'll last longer, meaning you won't have to buy them as regularly. The other plus is that your pores won't be as clogged and you won't have to cleanse as harshly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.