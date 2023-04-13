The reintroduction of international flights in Canberra will be welcome news to many, but the choice to start with Fiji may make more sense than it first appears.
The formal announcement of flights between Canberra and Fiji will come on Friday, following negotiations with multiple countries to reinstate Canberra's international travel.
Prior to the pandemic, Canberrans could fly to Qatar and Singapore, but discussions with Fiji were on the cards in November.
Travel data suggests the opportunity to travel to Fiji will likely be a well-received opportunity for Canberrans, following what is already going on in the country more broadly.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Fiji was in the top 10 countries for Australian international travel for 2022.
The Fiji Bureau of Statistics revealed 345,149 Australians visited the country in 2022, a relatively small change from the 367,020 visitors in 2019 prior to the pandemic.
Australians made up the largest percentage of visitors to the country in January, making up 55.2 per cent of the overall international visitor numbers.
Travel between the two countries is good for both countries, but the decision is likely part of a broader goal of Fiji.
Canberra Regional Tourism Leader's Forum chair David Marshall told the ABC Fiji is looking to become more than just a travel destination in its own right, but rather a hub of international travel.
The deal will give Canberrans access to the US and Canada, as Fiji flies to San Francisco and Los Angeles, and there are also direct flights to Vancouver.
"It gives [Canberra] access to North America," Mr Marshall said.
This was also on the radar of Chief Minister Andrew Barr when he was in discussions in November, when he mentioned it as a major drawing point.
National Capital Attractions Association and Canberra Region Tourism Industry Council general manager Debra Beetham said the announcement will also do wonders for Canberra's tourism industry.
The flights won't just serve Canberrans living within the ACT border, but also those living nearby in towns and rural areas, she said.
"People will be coming into Canberra to utilise this new offer, and we hope it will introduce them to what the city itself has to offer," she said.
"People may choose to stay in Canberra for a while before they fly out, which means a benefit to the tourism industry here as a whole."
She said she is sure the announcement will be followed by other international flights soon, which will only further aid the post-pandemic tourism market in Canberra.
"The restarting of international travel in Canberra will help change the face of the city, and people will be able to see that it is more than just a country capital now," she said.
"Fiji is just the beginning point. Negotiations are definitely underway."
Qatar Airways delayed its return to Canberra from October last year to December and then to April 1 this year, which passed with no further updates.
The other international airline, Singapore Airlines, is yet to name a date for return.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
