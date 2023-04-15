The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Road safety experts support a test when driver's licences come up for renewal

PB
By Peter Brewer
April 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road safety advocate Lauchlan McIntosh. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Road safety advocate Lauchlan McIntosh. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Road safety experts have cautiously supported a contentious Queensland proposal to make drivers sit an online refresher test when they renew their driver's licence, with ACT Transport Minister Chris Steel ready to examine the proposal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.