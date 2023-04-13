The Canberra Times
Times Past: April 14, 1962

April 14 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on April 14, 1962.
Ahead of the June launch of TV in Canberra for the first time, The Canberra Times reported on the completion of the building that was to create the shows that Canberrans would watch.

