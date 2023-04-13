Times Past: April 14, 1962

Ahead of the June launch of TV in Canberra for the first time, The Canberra Times reported on the completion of the building that was to create the shows that Canberrans would watch.
Canberra Television Ltd buildings on Black Mountain were completed on schedule in 28 weeks and were handed over to the company on Friday, April 13, 1962.
This accomplishment paved the way for Canberra to have TV.
The building housed the transmitter, studios and administrative offices of the company that was to commence regular programming on June 2.
The handover was performed by the managing director of Civil and Civic Pty Ltd. Mr WM Leavy.
Mr Leavy presented a key to the front door, a clock and a pen desk set to the chairman of directors (and founder of The Canberra Times) Mr AT Shakespeare.
Mr Leavy said the building had been constructed in six and a half months.
He also presented Mr Shakespeare two bound copies of an operating and maintenance manuals - one for himself and one for the chief engineer - "to show you how the building works".
Mr Shakespeare said that this was one of the "best days in the history of the city".
"This is a higher building than any other in the city," he said. "Somewhat remote perhaps, but there is none destined to play a more intimate part in the daily existence of the people of Canberra."
Mr Shakespeare was complimentary of the company who built the new building saying, "We believe we were fortunate in having builders of this calibre and we have been greatly impressed by their efficiency."
He addressed Mr Leavy and said, "I hope you will look on this building as your monument. You have built the top building in Canberra; nothing higher will ever be built".
