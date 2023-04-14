Times Past: April 15, 1930

On this day in 1930, The Canberra Times printed a forecast that came all the way from London about what the future will look like. Specifically in 2023.
Lord Birkenhead's book, The World in 2030, was published and it forecasted astonishing developments and achievements during the next century.
Lord Birkenhead predicted that the federation of Europe would transcend all other nationalities with a new relationship between the British Empire and the United States.
He claimed that aeroplanes would supersede motor cars, and that a government by experts controlled by referendum would take place instead of party politics.
Among other forecasts there was the hope that 'stereoscopic' television with colour enabling sporting matches played in Australia to be viewed in real time and perfect clearness in London.
He hoped that disease would be practically abolished, agriculture superseded by goods chemically made in every town, meat made in laboratories, synthetic bread, sugar and vegetables cheaper than water and probably the most exciting prediction of all, one week's work and three weeks off.
In 2023, there are a number of things that can be ticked off that list of predictions. It is hopeful that the one week on, three weeks off might still happen by 2030.
