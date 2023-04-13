Jasper Lindell's article ("Icon Water facing 'indefinite delays' for heritage advice, calls for better data sharing", canberratimes.com.au, April 13) raises the messy issue of the ACT government's maintenance of publicly owned heritage items such as the lovely old red fire hydrants, brick swales, wooden bus shelters and "pebblecrete" street signposts.
The latter have been restored by several community groups thanks to ACT Heritage Grants, support from Roads ACT and a lot of volunteer effort. The result included a lot of positive publicity for the government and community effort involved.
However, a roadblock has been reached with getting heritage and utility support to restore the old fire hydrants.
Icon Water's attempts to do the right thing in the face of lack of heritage advice must be applauded. However they are probably constrained in providing community grants for the restoration of the fire hydrants because ACT Heritage has been unable to provide advice to support such work.
The new ACT Heritage Council and its secretariat clearly need to work more closely and efficiently with ACT government agencies and community groups keen to restore public heritage assets they are proud of.
Your editorial ("Australia the lucky country where the rich get richer and others lose their homes", canberratimes.com.au, April 13) correctly questioned the shift towards income inequality, and whilst noting tax reform was in the "too hard basket", suggested more government aid for poorer persons.
This led me to wonder where the dollars for such aid would come from when federal revenues are being reduced by proposed further income tax cuts, and by massive spending on US armaments.
The latter raises the probability of Australia being sucked into a war between China and America.
Meanwhile we continue to import hundreds of thousands of people a year who need housing and allow foreigners to buy property for capital gain speculation. Prices can only go up.
There's no mention of reversing negative gearing or restoring the full capital gains tax on investment properties.
Growth is not a plan, it is a transition, beneficial to some but costly to the wider society in terms of its environmental, social, and physical infrastructure demands.
It must end one day. Why is there no acknowledgment of this by politicians, planners and economic advisers?
Your editorial ("Australia the lucky country where the rich get richer and others lose their homes", canberratimes.com.au, April 13) rightly highlights the growing income/asset inequality in Australia.
As your piece indicates both sides of politics are guilty of not tackling the necessary tax reforms.
But in my view it is the LNP Coalition that has successfully wedged Labor on the issue and is the main culprit. The LNP opposed a price on carbon and it was the that LNP successfully campaigned against Labor's franking credits reforms (which probably cost Shorten an election victory).
And don't forget the lies emanating at election time from the right of politics on inheritance tax. Lets hope Labor has the courage to stare down a now very weakened LNP and undertake much needed tax reform.
Your editorial ("We must do more to stop road carnage", canberratimes.com.au, April 11) was refreshing in that it did not blame speed for all problems including your grandmother's ingrown toe-nails.
It looked at other issues and quoted an experienced road police officer.
I can confirm that he is correct to say speed is not the absolute problem as claimed by many in government.
My nephew is a senior road accident investigator in the UK.
He told me that of the 13 per cent of fatal crashes where exceeding the speed limit was a factor the speeding was the result of intoxication, fleeing apprehension, involvement in crime, "joy riding", and, sadly, suicide.
It is clear from this that speed cameras have little or no safety benefit. Supervision and enforcement should be carried out by real live police.
We should adopt the UK crash cause assessment protocol which examines every possible factor.
We should also restrain politicians who focus on emotional "solutions" and academics whose research is too often marred by confirmation bias.
Jack Waterford's cheer squad used to defend his relentless criticism of the Coalition because they were in government.
So how is it that now Labor is in power Anthony Albanese doesn't receive constructive criticism from the great Waterford. On Saturday, April 15 he took up two pages to demean Peter Dutton for saying what many Australian think about the Voice?
This includes many Indigenous Australians. Senator Jacinta Price, a former deputy mayor of Alice Springs, is just one example.
Waterford took aim at Dutton for having been a police officer. He mocked someone who went to work every day not knowing if they would come home.
Waterford has form. He also mocked the late Senator Jim Molan for his distinguished military service. He also criticised John Howard.
In his tirade he makes no mention of the many Indigenous people who say they will vote "no". He assumes all Aboriginal people will vote "yes" and anybody who won't is a conspiracy theorist, a nutter or stupid.
So where is the criticism of Albanese for allowing tax deductions for companies that promote the Voice? For the lack of detail about the role and reach of the Voice and the proposed legislation? For the broken promises on electricity prices and superannuation?
He has never explained why taxpayers may be expected to pay billions for the Voice when we already have the NIAA which does what the Voice is supposed to do.
Where is the criticism of the PM for getting rid of the cashless debit card and allowing the alcohol bans in many Indigenous communities to lapse? And what about his willingness to spend days at the Australian Open but only a few hours in Alice Springs?
The mayor of Alice Springs has lamented that all the people talking about the Voice will forget about the Alice when the vote is over.
Correct. If we vote "no" we will revert to the status quo and ignore the problems of the Alice as we have for decades.
But if we vote "yes", there will suddenly be a powerful, constitutionally enshrined voice, echoing concerns raised by the people from all parts of the country, and talking directly to the decision-makers.
It will also assess and cooperate in the development and implementation of solutions to make sure they are effective.
Surely, the problems of Alice Springs are what the Voice is all about.
It is a tragedy for democracy that the LNP Coalition has backed itself into a corner of utter social and political irrelevance.
The two-party political system in this country is utterly broken. The attempt by government and opposition to out-wedge each other highlights a total lack of political debate and ignorance of the real issues.
We have a housing crisis where long-term rentals are now far exceeded by greed sustaining, short-term rental sites.
We are accepting 1000 new migrants per week. Where will they live? It's no wonder rents have risen about 21 per cent in the past 12 months; three times the inflation rate.
Where is the rational discussion about the housing emergency?
The Housing Australia Future Fund will have a piddling $10 billion bet on the investment market to solve this chronic problem. Why not use some of the hundreds of billions in the National Future Fund?
How many will need to be homeless before a serious conversation begins?
I was dismayed to hear that a teacher who wanted to have an Easter bonnet parade was so fearful of offending non-Christian parents they called it a "funky hat parade".
How is it that in Singapore, which is also a multicultural society, the residents have not felt the need to rename anything. There is Deepavali, there is Eid al Fitr, there is the Lunar New Year, there is Christmas, and there is Easter - to name just a few.
The Lunar New Year comes with its special lights, songs and foods. Christmas carols can be heard during the Christmas season. During Deepavali "little India" is ablaze with lights.
Singaporeans are not challenged by diversity.
There are parts of the USA where, so as not to offend, the greeting "Happy Christmas" has been replaced with "Happy Holidays" and Festivus is gaining ground.
Is Australia heading that way ?
Charlie's coronation will make ripe the climate for the criticism that royalty is the gold filling in a mouthful of decay.
If, as Dutton claims, the party is united in its opposition to the Voice referendum, why does he need to mandate that his frontbench toe the line? Surely, even with a conscience vote, they'd all campaign and vote the way he's told them to?
Qantas treats Canberrans with far less prudential charity than other citizens. Its current short "sale" offers flights from Sydney to Hobart for $149. The cheapest from Canberra is $271. Are its marketing people unaware that the ACT population is no longer dominated by government fat cats on six-figure salaries?
With respect to recent, current and proposed investigations into war crimes in Afghanistan, the majority of those involved have never been shot at or put in a situation where you do not know the allegiances and intentions of those you encounter. If you didn't go, you don't know.
Rental costs are rising, homes are in short supply and people are lining up around the block just to look at a place to live. And yet we still take in immigrants and refugees. This only adds to the problem.
The problem with American pick-up trucks ("US pick-up trucks increasing in popularity, annoying many Australians", canberratimes.com.au, April 13) is that they are just that: trucks. You can't see around, over or under them - and their urban cowboy owners drive them like Meatloaf's proverbial bat.
Peter Dutton's main objection to the Voice is because the Liberal Party is not the largest political party in Australia. It cannot govern in its own right and needs the Nationals. The Nationals control the Coalition agenda.
Teachers in Australia should have the power to throw out badly behaving students who hold back the education of the rest of those in the class.
Apropos Douglas Mackenzie's proposal to divert the AUKUS submarine funding to save the "lives of many thousands of hungry people facing starvation" (Letters, April 13). How will we save the millions who would then be born to those we saved? There are occasions when sometimes one needs to be cruel to be kind.
I'd love to be a fly on the wall at the chin-chin party at the palace that will surely follow the long awaited anointing of the new monarch. I suspect it's going to be lot like an extended family Christmas dinner where nobody likes anybody else.
