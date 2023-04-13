There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in a Canberra acute geriatric hospital ward and two aged care facilities, as the ACT faces another wave of the virus.
As of April 6, there were 49 people in Canberra hospitals with COVID-19, three in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
There is expected to be a further rise in COVID infections over winter but only one in four aged care residents in the ACT are fully vaccinated, federal government data shows.
An outbreak at Canberra Hospital inpatient ward 11A, Acute Care of Elderly ward, infected 33 patients and staff members, Canberra Health Services said.
An acute ward is a short-term unit which treats patients admitted to the emergency department before sending them home or to another ward within the hospital.
There was also an outbreak in an orthopaedic surgical ward, with 15 patients and staff infected.
No one died or was admitted to the intensive care unit because of the outbreaks, a Canberra Health Services spokesperson said.
"As we have seen throughout the pandemic, [Canberra Health Services] occasionally has outbreaks in our facilities," they said on Thursday.
"In the past two months, there has been a total of two outbreaks on inpatient wards at Canberra Hospital."
As of April 6, the federal government recorded 19 residents and three staff members in two ACT aged care homes infected with COVID-19 from active outbreaks.
Bill McKenzie Gardens in Page had 12 residents cases and less than six staff cases, while eight residents and fewer than six workers at RFBI Holt Masonic Village were infected.
At 22.9 per cent, the ACT has the highest aged care vaccinated rate of any state or territory.
Only 11.5 per cent of people in aged care homes nationwide have received the latest booster.
In the week leading to April 6, there were four aged care homes with active COVID-19 outbreaks, ACT Health said.
Federal government reporting shows BaptistCare Griffith had an outbreak in that week.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health.
