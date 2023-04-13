The Canberra Times
ACT COVID-19 outbreaks in acute elderly ward Canberra Hospital, aged care homes Bill McKenzie Gardens and Holt Masonic Village

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
April 14 2023 - 5:30am
There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in a Canberra acute geriatric hospital ward and two aged care facilities, as the ACT faces another wave of the virus.

