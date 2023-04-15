Times Past: April 16, 1976

On this day in 1976, The Canberra Times shared the story, and a request, for an old restored organ to make its way to Albert Hall.
A home was wanted for a large Wurlitzer theatre organ, complete with console and 900 pipes ranging in length from 2.5 centimetres to five metres.
The organ, originally installed in the State Theatre, Hobart, soon after World War I, had been renovated by the Canberra division of the Theatre Organ Society of Australia during the past three years.
The society's public relations officer, Mr Peter Dawe said that the ideal home for the organ would be the Albert Hall. He said they were negotiating with the Department of the Capital Territory for a home for the organ.
The old organ had cost between $4000 and $5000 to restore, most of which has been raised by low-interest and no-interest loans from members, fund-raising activities and a government grant they were given after their voluntary work on the organ in the Civic merry-go-round.
Pieces to restore the organ had come from interstate and even internationally from New Zealand.
The issue that the restorers were having was that the instrument couldn't be completed until it had a home.
The space that it would live in determined the final design of the organ. Apart from the size and acoustics of Albert Hall, it would suit the organ in another way - the hall was almost of the same vintage as the organ, having been opened in March 1928.
