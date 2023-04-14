Canberra Olympic goal-scoring star Kofi Danning is open to the idea of an A-League comeback if Canberra is granted a licence to join the competition next year.
Danning will play his second game for Olympic on Saturday after making an off-season switch from the Cooma Tigers for a fresh start.
But the A-League Men's decision to expand into the capital has added another incentive for players around Canberra this season, with strong performances set to put them on the new team's radar.
Danning already has A-League experience having played for Sydney FC and the Brisbane Roar before returning to Canberra after having two knee reconstructions.
The 32-year-old admits the A-League might have passed him by, but he is open to taking another opportunity should team officials come knocking.
"Definitely as a second opportunity to come back to the A-League and experience it again that would be nice," Danning said.
"I don't know if it would be as a player or in a leadership role, like a mentor to younger players or someone just to give my experiences back to the club, because it's a new club.
"I'd love that opportunity if it was there, but I'd have to see how it's fitting into my [life] now because I've got kids, got a family and just have to see how that work life balance would be so it."
Canberra Olympic coach Paul Macor was confident Danning could still make the leap back to A-League.
"I think if Kofi is at 100 per cent, yeah he is capable. Whether it's playing, or just to give some sort of leadership role within the group," Macor said.
Danning has had an impressive impact on Canberra Olympic after making the last minute decision to move back to his old club.
He reached out to Canberra Olympic coach Paul Macor to see if he was able to move to the club after previously playing under the Macor at Canberra FC in 2018.
"I've had a history with Paul and Daniel [Macor] as coaches previously for Canberra FC and we won titles," Danning said.
The Canberra junior has fit perfectly back into the team this year which Macor said he is happy to be coaching him again.
"Kofi has been with Canberra Olympic before, so he's got a great rapport with all the players around him, and he's such a leader within the club and everyone just looks up to him." Macor said.
" I would have him at the club any day."
Canberra Olympic will be facing the O'Connor Knights this weekend for round two of the season.
The players will be looking to continue their form from round one after beating West Canberra Wanderers FC 5-0.
"Our team's probably been a little bit disruptive this week with a few players out, but then we've got Nathen Megic coming back from suspension. So things balanced," Macor said.
"The Knights are a great team so it depends on how the guys turn up on the day. If they're focused. I think we're in with a great chance."
