The Sow, Grow, Share long lunches at Ginger at the Arboretum Restaurant are among our favourite foodie events as owner and executive chef Janet Jeffs and her team showcase local producers.
On April 30, there'll be a four-course lunch with matched wines and ciders featuring Hazelwood Farms, Eden Road Wines and Sully's Cider.
The courses have great names this time round. The first course is "Back to our roots", featuring carrot schnitzel with sunflower hummus, onion schnitzel with smoked black garlic and parsnip schnitzel with pickled cucumber; second course is "Deep in the weeds", with a Sicilian caponata, Mexican esquites and golden roasted pumpkin; "The Fairy ring" features a mushroom landscape with a porcini risotto, shitake, oyster and shimeji mushroom; and dessert is a "Eat to the beet" warm beetroot chocolate pudding with a Hazelwood Farm feijoa sorbet and candied hazelnuts.
Lunch, from noon, is $100pp.
I have discovered some great workshops at the 10 Yards Urban Farm in Aranda, from fermenting, sourdough baking, mushroom growing, pasta making and pickling.
I'm particularly excited by the butchery ones coming up in May and June.
On May 6, team master butcher David Peddle leads a hands-on experience where you'll learn where prime cuts are located as you break down a side of a lamb. After the workshop you will get to feast on a scrumptious lamb dinner paired with local red wines and have a bundle of prime cuts to take home.
On June 6, it will be all about sausages with Peddle again, making two kinds of sausages, learning about the science behind curing sausages to make salami and kranski, and enjoying a meal and some take home treats.
This workshops will be held on the Aranda Long Table with only a limited number of tickets available. There will be a minimum number of participants required for the workshop to proceed, bookings essential. Workshops are $140pp.
From Louisville Kentucky to the Molly bar, for a Michter's American Whiskeys Masterclass.
Michter's has one goal - to make America's greatest whiskey - and on April 19 you can sample a collection of their single barrel and small batch whiskeys to make your mind up for yourself - is this the best whiskey America has to offer?
Brand ambassador Alec McDougall will guide you through a tasting and masterclass of the single barrel rye, sour mash, American unblended and small batch bourbon while sharing plenty of whiskey wisdom.
From 6-7.30pm, $180pp includes a cocktail on arrival, masterclass and tasting and full bottle of Michter's US#1 Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey ($120rrp) to take home. This exclusive masterclass has limited places, bookings are essential.
Peter Gillin, one of the founders of Hold Fast Distillery, had a long naval career so we love the idea of a gin cruise with him. You'll be in safe hands for sure.
You will get to try seven different spirits - Sea Breeze Gin, London Dry Gin, Christmas Gin, Man O' War Gin (Navy Strength), Sloe Gin, Tussock Vodka and Lemon Vebena Liquor - and hear about the distilling process and what mixes and garnishes bring out the flavours.
Hold Fast's spirits are made with Australian grain and then distilled in their 500-litre still called Johne. He has been specially designed for the distillery to allow optimisation to produce clean and crisp spirit. The steam jacket on the still produces better spirits by not burning or scolding the wash or botanicals, while also giving better extraction of flavours.
Ticket includes an individual grazing box by May Grazing and a bottle of water. Tickets are limited. $120pp, an over-18 event. Cruises depart at 1pm, and 4pm, from the Giles St Jetty near The Dock in Kingston. April 29.
Tumut River Brewing is coming to Black Fire Restaurant for a degustation-style dining experience.
The menu features a selection of char-grilled chorizo bruschetta with garlic sauce, piquillo baby bell pepper stuffed with crabs and prawn, suckling pig sausage with pumpkin puree and parmesan for starters; mains will be shared plates of slow-roasted suckling pig and suckling lamb with sides and sauces for the table; with a delicious orange and almond cake for dessert.
Tickets are $100pp and includes four beers of your choice. April 28, 6.30pm.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
