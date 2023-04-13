A group of Dickson residents are still living without their backyards, six months after the excavation site behind their homes collapsed in the middle of the night.
Backyards remain fenced off, while a generator runs day and night supplying power to two homes.
Work has progressed on repairing the site but the developer has not provided a deadline for completion. It has also not offered any compensation to residents.
In the early hours of October 11, three backyards on Lowrie Street fell into an eight-metre-deep excavation pit, bringing down powerlines, a shed and gardens. No one was injured during the incident.
Art Group is developing the site, which fronts Northbourne Avenue, into a 166-apartment complex, dubbed Calypso.
Lowrie Street resident Alan Barber said he was pleased to see work progressing had little faith in any deadlines being met.
"It's important to remember that this happened on October 11 ... and basically this week is the first time we've seen tangible movement [in the repair work]," he said.
"It's likely to be in the order of six months before we can have our garden back again."
The final stage of remediation work is underway to construct shoring walls that support the excavation site.
The works have approved by Access Canberra and WorkSafe ACT, a spokesperson for the developer said.
An ACT government spokesperson said the work involves installing and strengthening the shoring walls, which requires deep drilling to install ground anchors.
"As part of this work, filling and compaction of the collapsed areas can be undertaken," the spokesperson said.
"On completion and assessment of this work - and completion of any additional safety measures and site works, such as fencing - residents affected by this work will be able to access their backyards."
The ACT government did not provide an estimated completion date when asked by The Canberra Times.
The spokesperson said completion would depend on weather, soil conditions, availability of machinery and access to properties.
"Access Canberra continues to liaise closely with the builder and residents, and is undertaking fortnightly inspections of the site," they said.
Art Group was also unable to give an estimated completion date, instead saying, "Our contractor is finalising a remediation program."
Mr Barber said there had been no compensation for him and his wife for the loss of their backyard or the "anguish" they had been through.
He said residents have been advised they can make a claim through the public liability insurance of Lentro Earthworks, the company responsible for the original excavation works.
An Art Group spokesperson said "respective insurance companies" were managing all insurance claims and payments.
"Art Group is providing ongoing assistance as required by individual residents," they said.
Mr Barber said he would like to see some compensation for the "lack of freedom" to enjoy their property for the past six months.
"Loss of quality of life throughout that period is definitely something if they haven't already started thinking about they need to," he said.
"But I think, like all these things, unless you make a claim and initiate it, they're not going to step forward and do that."
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
