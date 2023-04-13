Billy Pollard says a brutal initiation to the dark arts of rugby have taught him to be more patient as he chases a World Cup goal and a chance to play against the British and Irish Lions.
But one of the rising stars of Australian rugby admits there have been times when he questioned his decision to choose the ACT Brumbies ahead of the NRL after fearing his development was going backwards.
Pollard became the latest young gun to officially recommit to the Wallabies and Brumbies on Thursday when he signed a two-year extension to remain in Canberra until at least the end of 2025.
The 21-year-old has played just nine Super Rugby games and has been plagued by injuries, but after recovering from a broken hand he says he's ready to turn training lessons into game-time success.
His next opportunity will be against the Fijian Drua at Canberra Stadium on Friday night, where he will come off the bench to try to force his way into Eddie Jones' World Cup plans for this year.
Pollard made a whirlwind trip to Argentina to make his Test debut last year, but his lack of game time saw him drop off the radar this season and his interactions with Jones have been limited to a chance meeting in Melbourne.
"I was doing some promo work and I was walking down a dark alley by myself," Pollard said.
"There was this guy walking towards me and it happened to be Eddie Jones. I was pretty scared myself. But we said hello and kept going, it was pretty weird.
"[The World Cup] is definitely on my mind, as with any player it's something you want to aspire to. I can do what I can, but I've got to be on week to week and make the team first and foremost. I'll see how I go from there.
"It was a frustrating start to the year and I was happy to get back out there [last weekend]. But it was pretty nerve wracking as well because I hadn't played since October, so I forgot how to play footy a bit but it's coming back to me slowly."
Pollard has been regarded as one of Australian rugby's most exciting prospects since turning down the chance to work with the likes of Craig Bellamy and Wayne Bennett in the NRL to pursue a rugby career.
The ball-playing hooker with speed to burn has been impressive in his limited game time since making his debut in 2021.
But behind the scenes he was questioning whether he would ever be good enough to match it with the best, and wondered if he had been better off being a back-rower in the NRL.
He would trudge off after training sessions against Allan Alaalatoa, James Slipper, Folau Fainga'a and Scott Sio feeling sorry for himself, wondering why he seemed to be going backwards in his development.
"It was rough," he said. "I'd get a bit sooky, feel sorry for myself. In my first year I was wondering if I made the right choice, and I always knew I did.
"But after a [forwards] session I'd be down in the dumps. I struggled with the set piece. Honestly, my first year and a half I don't think I hit a lineout.
"I got pushed back every single scrum and it was just like groundhog day. It happened over and over again and I wasn't getting any better at it. I'm still not very good at it, but it's becoming a lot easier than it used to be.
"Scrums are something where you need to physically develop in order to get better and lineouts are just confidence and reps.
"It was definitely a reality check in terms of my patience. I really wanted to come down here and I didn't expect to play the first few years, but I still wanted to. I just realised how far off I was in terms of the set-piece development.
"So it's definitely taught me a lot of patience and that anything the coaches have done for me has been in my best interest, so just trusting them."
Even though he has played just a handful of minutes from the bench this year, Jones is still taking notice and not just because they ran into each other in an alleyway.
"Billy is a good young player with plenty ahead of him in Australian Rugby," Jones said.
And while Pollard has had doubts, the Brumbies are unequivocal about his talents.
"As a club, we believe Billy has an amazing future ahead of him and we're pleased he's chosen to continue with the Brumbies," said Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham.
"The club has invested a lot in his development and I think we'll get to see that over the next two and half years. Billy's got attributes most can only dream of having and with more time at this level, we believe he'll become an important player for us moving forward."
SUPER RUGBY ROUND 8
Friday: ACT Brumbies v Fijian Drua at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm.
Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Lachlan Lonergan, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Sam Thomson, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Ryan Lonergan, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Ben O'Donnell, 12. Ollie Sapsford, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Wright. Reserves: 16. Billy Pollard, 17. Blake Schoupp, 18. Rhys Van Nek, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Nic White, 22. Jack Debreczeni, 23. Declan Meredith.
Drua team: 1. Livai Natave, 2. Zuriel Togiatama, 3. Samuela Tawake, 4. Isoa Nasilasila, 5. Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, 6. Joseva Tamani, 7. Kitione Salawa, 8. Elia Canakaivata, 9. Peni Matawalu, 10. Teti Tela (c), 11. Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, 12. Kalaveti Ravouvou, 13. Iosefo Masi, 14. Eroni Sau, 15. Kitione Taliga. Reserves: 16. Mesulame Dolokoto, 17. Haereiti Hetet, 18. Jone Koroiduadua, 19. Leone Rotuisolia, 20. Rusiate Nasove, 21. Philip Baselala, 22. Michael Naitokani, 23. Ilaisa Droasese.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
