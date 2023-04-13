The Canberra Times
Motorcyclist dead after East Jindabyne truck crash, driver taken to Cooma Hospital for mandatory testing

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated April 13 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:30pm
A 50-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a truck in East Jindabyne on Thursday morning.

