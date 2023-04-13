A 50-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a truck in East Jindabyne on Thursday morning.
The man died before emergency services arrived at Kosciuszko Road in East Jindabyne at about 10.50am, NSW police said.
The 58-year-old male truck driver was not injured. He was arrested and taken to Cooma Hospital for mandatory testing.
Diversions remained in place at 2.30pm, but and motorists could reach East Jindabyne via Dalgety Road and Snowy River Way.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Officers attached to Monaro Police District established a crime scene which will be examined by the crash investigation unit, NSW police said.
"As inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue, any witnesses - or motorists with dashcam vision of the crash - are urged to call Jindabyne Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," police said.
"A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.