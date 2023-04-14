The sting of last season's grand final loss still hurts, but the men from Belconnen Magpies believe they have what it takes "to go one better" this year as AFL Canberra first grade is more competitive than ever.
Round one begins this weekend, with the Magpies men and women playing host to Gungahlin in their season-opener.
Belconnen's men's side have used their four-point grand final defeat to Queanbeyan Tigers last year to fuel their preparation in pre-season, and player-coach James Bennett doesn't see why they can't come away with the flag come August.
"We're going into the year with a lot of optimism, and just getting really excited for the opportunity there for us," he told The Canberra Times.
"I think we got it pretty right last year in terms of how we built towards the finals and then that grand final could have gone either way.
"Unfortunately we were on the wrong end of it, but our group is very motivated to go one better this year."
The Magpies are planning to utilise their talent pool of young players this season, while also led by experienced campaigners like Bennett, Mulrooney Medal winner Luke Wharton and skipper Jack Baker.
"We've got a really good pipeline of young kids and we've focused on bringing them through into our senior group," Bennett said. "We should have a few young guys debuting."
Belconnen's first round opponents Gungahlin have struggled to lift themselves from the bottom of the ladder in recent years, but last season the Jets did improve and were more competitive.
In the off-season there was talk of an "elevated" new Sydney competition involving Canberra clubs to offer a higher standard for top teams in the capital like Belconnen, but it was widely met with caution after the failed NEAFL experiment nine years ago.
Bennett is in the camp that believes teams like Gungahlin will benefit from the six-club AFL Canberra first grade competition continuing on its current path, trusting that the quality will keep lifting with time.
"I don't think taking our comp interstate is necessarily a magic pudding," he said. "There's a lot of good stuff going on in Canberra footy.
"We've got to make sure we've got six strong clubs and find a way to support them and all the junior clubs feeding into those - that's the key to success of Canberra footy in the future.
"Hopefully now Gungahlin has been able establish themselves in a new area of Canberra they can keep having their juniors grow and make their senior club more competitive and successful.
"It'll be interesting to see what they bring this weekend."
The women's first round draw will mirror the match-ups and locations of the men on Saturday just at earlier time slots.
Like Belconnen in the men's competition, Ainslie's women suffered a heartbreaking grand final defeat last season to Queanbeyan as the Tigers claimed a historic double.
Men's first grade
Queanbeyan Tigers v Tuggeranong Valley - Saturday, 1pm at Aulich Park
Eastlake Demons v Ainslie Triolours - Saturday, 1.15pm at Phillip Oval
Belconnen Magpies v Gungahlin Jets - Saturday, 2pm at Holt 1
Women's first grade
Queanbeyan Tigers v Tuggeranong Valley - Saturday, 11.15am at Aulich Park
Eastlake Demons v Ainslie Triolours - Saturday, 11.30am at Phillip Oval
Belconnen Magpies v Gungahlin Jets - Saturday, 12pm at Holt 1
