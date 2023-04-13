RBA overhaul should begin at the top

It would be wrong, as some have done, to interpret RBA board member Ian Harper's comment "that with the benefit of hindsight ... it looks like we did a terrible job" as an indictment of the bank's response to the COVID-19 financial crisis.
He was responding to a question about why the board had not lowered interest rates in 2018 and 2019; long before the pandemic.
That said, there is no doubt a very large number of Australians - especially those hit by soaring interest rates and rents - do believe the RBA's performance during COVID was well below community expectations.
This is largely because millions of borrowers literally took RBA governor Dr Philip Lowe's apparent assurances the index interest rate, which had been slashed to just 0.1 per cent, would stay there until 2024 to the bank.
"The board will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the two to three per cent target range," he said in 2021.
"For this to occur wages growth will have to be materially higher ... The board does not expect these conditions to be met until 2024 at the earliest."
While Dr Lowe has defended his remarks saying they were "nuanced" and that people should have read between the lines, he has conceded he could have been clearer.
Although inflation had been hovering at less than two per cent for years before the pandemic the RBA had been hesitant to cut interest rates for fear of overheating the economy.
That all changed when COVID-19 restrictions threw millions of Australians out of work in March and April 2020.
JobSeeker was increased, billions were spent on JobKeeper, and the RBA began creating money like there would be no tomorrow.
"We threw everything we had at it (the financial crisis)," RBA deputy governor Michelle Bullock said at a conference in Melbourne on Wednesday.
There is general agreement the board should have reduced interest rates sooner in the pre-pandemic period, went too far with stimulus it knew in 2020 and 2021 would eventually drive up inflation, and should have started increasing rates sooner than it did in 2022.
While in itself a comprehensive list of errors, the sin Australians won't soon forgive is the "unconditional guidance" that led people to take out massive mortgages in an overheated property market on the understanding rates would stay low for years to come.
While Ms Bullock admitted "the message got a bit garbled" she wouldn't agree the advice was unconditional or without qualification. Other panellists disagreed.
READ MORE:
"It's irresponsible to be giving unconditional guidance so far out into the future ... the language went away from the idea we were making a forecast to 'this is exactly what we are going to do'," Professor Greg Kaplan, a former RBA researcher, said.
This will not restore confidence in the ability of the RBA to respond to the challenges of a volatile domestic and international environment. The institution, which once enjoyed an enviable degree of trust, has suffered a massive hit to its reputation.
That is unlikely to change quickly under the leadership of Dr Lowe and the existing economist heavy board structure.
The RBA review report has been on the Treasurer's desk for a fortnight. Dr Lowe's governorship is up for renewal later this year.
While, as Dr Chalmers always says, the RBA's independence is crucial, he must realise the public expect titanic and costly bungles to have consequences for those who made them.
When people are losing their homes mea culpas and explanations don't cut it. Reform within the RBA must start at the top.
