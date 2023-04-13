A game-changing five-year period for Australian rugby has helped the ACT Brumbies buck the trend of players fleeing to overseas clubs after a World Cup and the club hopes to land more signatures in the coming months.
The Brumbies secured one of Australia's rising stars when Billy Pollard signed a two-year extension to play Super Rugby and for the Wallabies until the end of 2025.
He was the eighth player to commit to a new contract this week, and the Brumbies have now locked away 31 players for beyond the end of the season.
It's a remarkable feat given the trend of previous World Cup years led to star players signing big-money offers abroad to maximise their earnings.
But Pete Samu (France) is the only one to confirm his exit so far, while the Brumbies are working with Rugby Australia to finalise the futures of Tom Wright, Nic White, James Slipper and Cadeyrn Neville.
It is hoped some of those will be closer to finalising a deal by the end of the month, while the Brumbies are also confident Noah Lolesio will stay in Canberra for at least the next 12 months.
The return of Eddie Jones and plans for a bumper five years of a British and Irish Lions tour and a home World Cup in 2027 has injected fresh positivity to the contracting landscape.
"There's that incentive for sure," said Chris Thomson, the Brumbies' general manager of professional rugby and pathways.
"It depends on which tier of player you are ... a nationally contracted player or a middle-tier player aspiring to achieve more. I think they've all got different incentives.
"Certainly that golden period [over the next five years] is a big part of it all and I think the likes of Allan Alaalatoa, Bobby Valetini and Len Ikitau staying led the way and gives confidence to other players.
"The glue of our squad is that middle tier of players who we announced this week - they're such an integral part of having depth in our squad and the important cogs in the ability to perform."
The Brumbies have announced deals for Pollard, Harry Vella, Blake Schoupp, Rory Scott, Jack Debreczeni, Connal McInerney, Hudson Creighton and Declan Meredith this week.
Skipper Alaalatoa, Valetini and Ikitau have also re-signed this year while a host of other players - including Darcy Swain, Nick Frost and Ryan and Lachlan Lonergan - had made long-term commitments to the Brumbies.
Wright, White, Slipper and Neville have all voiced their desire to stay as well, but Rugby Australia is juggling short and long-term plans while the Brumbies are trying to squeeze the squad into the salary cap.
Wright is believed to be the closest to having a deal sealed, while conversations at head office about White and Slipper are expected to ramp up in the coming weeks.
Depth across all positions have been the key to the Brumbies' winning start to the season. Coach Stephen Larkham has used 35 players and blooded 11 new faces in seven games.
Pollard, who made his comeback from a broken hand last week, is considered a Wallaby of the future after making his Test debut with just eight Super Rugby games under his belt.
He turned down offers from rugby league to pursue a rugby union career, and said perception of the sport was starting to turn.
"I grew up in a league family and they always used to give union a bit of stick," Pollard grinned.
"I quite like the back and forth - it's all in good fun. Australia's a sporting nation, we need to work together on it because there's no reason why we can't.
"People know Rugby Australia is starting to change a bit and for the better. We have a Lions series coming up and then the home World Cup. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity over these next five or six years.
"I think everyone can see that and see the changes, like Eddie [Jones] coming in ... it's going to be a new start for Australian rugby and it's pretty exciting."
SUPER RUGBY ROUND 8
Friday: ACT Brumbies v Fijian Drua at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm.
Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Lachlan Lonergan, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Sam Thomson, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Ryan Lonergan, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Ben O'Donnell, 12. Ollie Sapsford, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Wright. Reserves: 16. Billy Pollard, 17. Blake Schoupp, 18. Rhys Van Nek, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Nic White, 22. Jack Debreczeni, 23. Declan Meredith.
Drua team: 1. Livai Natave, 2. Zuriel Togiatama, 3. Samuela Tawake, 4. Isoa Nasilasila, 5. Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, 6. Joseva Tamani, 7. Kitione Salawa, 8. Elia Canakaivata, 9. Peni Matawalu, 10. Teti Tela (c), 11. Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, 12. Kalaveti Ravouvou, 13. Iosefo Masi, 14. Eroni Sau, 15. Kitione Taliga. Reserves: 16. Mesulame Dolokoto, 17. Haereiti Hetet, 18. Jone Koroiduadua, 19. Leone Rotuisolia, 20. Rusiate Nasove, 21. Philip Baselala, 22. Michael Naitokani, 23. Ilaisa Droasese.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
