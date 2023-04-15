Antony Attridge has always been a hip-hop fan.
So the former Canberran knows all too well about the bad rap rap music can get.
"In my lifetime, hip hop has always been tarnished with this negative brush," he says.
"The negative associations and stigmas that are attached to it have always been if you listened to hip hop music, you were the troublemaker, you were the one in class that was going to be disruptive, and you were the ones smoking weed in the stormwater drains.
"It always had this negative stigma attached to it.
"And I just don't feel like that's still prominent in 2023. It's arguably the biggest genre on the planet right now. And still, when you say I'm a singer-songwriter, it's like, oh, wow, what do you play? Tell me more. Whereas when you say, I'm a rapper, you get laughed at."
That's part of the reason why the rapper-turned-filmmaker is directing Burn Gently.
The documentary, which screens in Canberra this month, talks to hip-hop artists about their careers and the issues that have come up during them.
The project boasts some of Australia's biggest names in the genre, including 360, Suffa (Hilltop Hoods), Bliss n Eso, Thundamentals, Mantra, Matt Okine, MC Trey, Michelle Grace Hunder, Baker Boy, Def Wish Cast, Mirrah, Genesis Owusu, Sampa The Great, Drapht, Urthboy and more.
However, while this is a documentary that is created with and by hip-hop artists and fans, Attridge, also known as his stage name Sensible Antixx, says it's not just a documentary for hip-hop artists and fans.
"It's a conversation on Australian music, just through the lens of hip hop," Attridge says.
"We started to get these conversations around racism and sexism, and around misogyny and homophobia and, equality in music and drug abuse, mental health - all of these sorts of really important conversations that are not commonly addressed in Australian music.
"Firstly, because we don't like to celebrate the negativity. But ironically, we're still happy to blame hip-hop music for that negativity. For example, just last weekend, hip-hop was banned from the Sydney Easter Show, and it's laughable to me.
"I think all of these artists were happy to talk to us about it because they want to change it. We live in such a progressive world nowadays that we shouldn't be shying away from conversations around the inherent racism that our music industry is raised upon. And we shouldn't be shying away from conversations around the gender pay gap, or just the gender gap in general."
Of course, music is subjective and not everyone is going to like one genre of music, one artist or even one song.
And Burn Gently isn't trying to change anyone's mind about that.
But it does want you to ask yourself, if Australian music is a reflection of Australian culture, why is it that we dismiss a genre, based on a stereotype based on US music, for example? And also, for something to be "Australian", what does that mean?
"We were having complex conversations with artists around national identity, for example, what does it mean?" Attridge says.
"So much of that answer was around, we're grateful and we're proud of the country that we live in and the beautiful landscape and recognising our privilege and all of those sorts of things.
"But to be Australian - to walk around with a Southern Cross tattoo and pack of ciggies, drinking a Fosters - that stereotype, still very much exists overseas is not necessarily something that a lot of especially in hip hop, people identify with."
Burn Gently is at Dendy Cinemas on April 27. For tickets go to Eventbrite.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in.
