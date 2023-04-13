The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Cup hoping for Explosive shift to group level

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 13 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arapaho could help lead the Canberra Cup to group 3 status. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Arapaho could help lead the Canberra Cup to group 3 status. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

It's set to be one of the highest rating Canberra Cups in years and it's hoped Arapaho's stunning win could help lead the Thoroughbred Park feature to group 3 status.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.