It's set to be one of the highest rating Canberra Cups in years and it's hoped Arapaho's stunning win could help lead the Thoroughbred Park feature to group 3 status.
The Canberra Cup's currently a listed race, meaning it's rated at the level below group 3 - with group 1 being the highest level of the so-called "black type races".
Similarly, Canberra's Black Opal Stakes used to be a listed race before it returned to group 3 status in 2015.
The subsequent performances of this year's Cup winner Arapaho and runner-up Explosive Jack was cause for optimism at Canberra Racing.
Arapaho has since gone on to win the group 1 Tancred Stakes, while Explosive Jack saluted in the $2 million Sydney Cup.
Those performances should mean the Canberra Cup rates well this year, with the ratings determined by the first four horses past the post.
If the Cup's then rated at group 3 level or above for four consecutive years then Racing Australia would consider it for elevation.
Canberra Racing chief executive Darren Pearce hoped this year's race could be a launching pad for a future elevation.
"I certainly think this year was the best Canberra Cup in retrospect for several years, looking at those results - with a Tancred Stakes winner and a Sydney Cup winner," he said.
"Hopefully it's a signal for the future, that we can leverage and keep growing the race into the future.
"It's not just the winner's rating it's the average rating of the top four so you need depth in the race as well as the top end.
"Certainly we're proud of the race this year and the subsequent results have been fantastic.
"It's up to us to keep investing in and strengthening the race in years to come."
Meanwhile, Loose Love and Twig were the equal $5 favourites for the second coming of the Tuggeranong Cup (1600 metres).
The first attempt to run the inaugural Tuggeranong Cup was washed out due to heavy rain last week.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
