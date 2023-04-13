Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has paid tribute to Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins, who finishes up in her role on Friday.
Mr Dreyfus said Ms Jenkins had made a "remarkable contribution" during her seven years in the role, which included her landmark Respect@Work inquiry and reviews and reports into sexual harassment and bullying at workplaces and institutions including Federal Parliament, universities and Australian gymnastics.
The Attorney-General said Ms Jenkins had also led projects to reform the culture in the defence force, the Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force.
"Kate Jenkins has been an extraordinary Sex Discrimination Commissioner who has worked tirelessly to combat discrimination and there is no doubt her work has significantly advanced gender equality in Australia," the chief law minister said.
Mr Dreyfus said the Respect@Work report "exploded the myth that sexual harassment was an inevitability that women had to accept at work".
The report led to a raft of reforms including laws making it a statutory duty for employers to provide workplaces free from sexual harassment.
"Without the hard work of Kate Jenkins and the victim survivors who told her of their experiences, these laws would not exist," Mr Dreyfus said.
Ms Jenkins also to investigated reports of sexual assault, harassment and bullying in Parliament.
Her Set the Standard report "laid down the path to a better, safer and more respectful workplace," the Attorney-General said.
Ms Jenkins formally relinquishes her position on Sunday. The government is yet to name her successor.
Mr Dreyfus said the first bill he introduced in this term of parliament was to ensure Australian Human Rights Commission were appointed through a merit-based and transparent process.
"That process is now underway and we will announce a new appointment when that process is completed," he said.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
