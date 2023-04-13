The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT's battery deal could serve as blueprint for other states: Andrew Barr

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
April 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Minister Andrew Barr. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Chief Minister Andrew Barr. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A battery power revenue-sharing agreement struck between the ACT government and an energy storage company offers a blueprint for other states and territories to attract similar investment, Chief Minister Andrew Barr has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.