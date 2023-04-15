Canberra runners came out as a force on Sunday morning, braving the cold and cloudy skies to hit the pavement.
The Canberra Times marathon saw thousands race around the lake in high spirits, competing in five distances.
For the first time, runners could compete a marathon distance of 42.2 kilometres, along with the half marathon 21.1 kilometres.
There is also a 10 kilometre and 5.4 kilometre option. Plus, the kids get to have fun running and walking two kilometres.
By 8.30am, all runners had headed off around the lake.
As of 9am, nearly $139,000 had been raised for charity. The biggest charity winner was for Friends of Femili PNG, which had raised more than $30,000.
Stephen Howes had raised $10,000 for Femili PNG, which his profile said was a domestic violence charity in Papua New Guinea.
Ten-year-old Saleena Rambler was the first girl to cross the finish line in the two kilometre children's race. Her time was seven minutes and 23 seconds.
She has been practicing by running sometimes in the morning.
"It feels good to win, it's worth the work that you put in," Saleena said.
"It felt good, there was a little hill though and that was sort of hard."
She said her advice for other children wanting to race was "when you're tired just keep pushing because when you finish, you'll know it was worth the effort."
More to come.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
