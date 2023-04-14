$1 million tax bill among PBS Building's debts

The biggest stories in property of late have varied from an eye-watering $20 million hotel sale to stories a little closer to home, such as the residents still dealing with the impacts of an excavation collapse in Dickson six months on.
But first, more on a different kind of collapse - that of construction firm PBS Building. More details have emerged, after the company's directors lodged a series of reports with ASIC this week.
The internal accounting reports show PBS Building (ACT) Pty Ltd, one of the five companies in administration, owes more than $16 million to hundreds of businesses.
One Canberra business alone is owed nearly $650,000. Meanwhile one of the PBS companies owes the Tax Office more than $1.1 million.
The documents will form part of the administrators' investigations into the five PBS companies.
Meanwhile, residents whose backyards fell into an excavation pit in October 2022 have been left wondering when their properties will be fixed and if the developer will offer any compensation.
Home owner Alan Barber said he was pleased to see work had progressed on the site but had little faith in regaining access to his backyard within the next six months.
"It's important to remember that this happened on October 11 ... and basically this week is the first time we've seen tangible movement [in the repair work]," he said.
A bit further afield, the NSW Southern Highlands has proven to be a hot spot for investors following a recent $20.2 million hotel transaction.
The historic Milton Park Country House Hotel in Bowral, which featured on an episode of Married At First Sight, changed hands in March.
The new owners are planning a major refurbishment of the property.
Auctions are set to ramp up again in Canberra following a quiet Easter period.
Despite no auctions taking place over the long weekend, Canberra sellers appeared to have luck in the days leading up to it.
Among the results was a $3 million sale in Yarralumla, following a Tuesday evening auction.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
