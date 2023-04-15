The best museums I've been to all have one thing in common

The best stories often don't start at the beginning.
Talking about Archduke Franz Ferdinand's birth is boring when his death is a much more interesting place to start. You don't begin explaining the moon landing with a timeline of how they built Apollo 11. Even Romeo and Juliet, which tells its tale chronologically, skips the first 15 or so years of the protagonists' lives.
So why, oh why, do I keep ending up in city museums that insist on starting their exhibitions with large sections about the Palaeolithic or Neolithic Eras, when it's the more recent history that makes their destination interesting?
I've come across this countless times but faced it again at several museums last month while I was in South Korea. In the main museum of the city of Gimhae, for example, once the centre of the historical kingdom of Gaya, I first had to walk through seemingly endless glass cabinets of ancient pottery and stone tools before the exhibition even mentioned the royal realm that defines the city's history. Trying to be engaged, I read many of the information panels and was tired before I even got to the good stuff.
You've likely been to museums you found rather boring. Hopefully you've also been to some that were stimulating. Knowing that there can be such a difference between them brings up the question - what makes a museum good?
Well, obviously an impressive collection is a good start. Some of the world's most famous institutions - the Uffizi or the Louvre, for instance - have plenty of items that speak for themselves. How much curation does the Mona Lisa need? Put her on the wall and the crowds will come regardless.
But all museums (even those with blockbusters) benefit from having a clear theme to the way they are arranged. If the exhibition is going to tell a story - and I would argue it should always - then that story needs to be more than just a jumble of artefacts.
That's easier for small institutions that are founded with a mandate to discuss a narrow theme, like the bizarrely fascinating museum in Tokyo about parasites or the surprisingly chaste Phallological Museum in Iceland.
It gets harder for somewhere like the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC, which needs to cover centuries of complex (and still quite divisive) issues. Yet it shows a way to do that by contrasting exhibits - from metal chains to Oprah's couch - making the point that this story is confusing and often uncomfortable.
Whether museums should be political or champion particular ideas is a constant subject of debate. Some people argue these institutions should be neutral presenters of facts, open for interpretation in different ways. Others think that museums can never truly be objective anyway, so should take risks and challenge their visitors to consider different perspectives.
I think either approach can work well if it's being done for the right reasons. The more focused the topic of an exhibition is, the easier it is for a visitor to engage with it. The House of Terror museum in Budapest, about the fascist and communist regimes in 20th century Hungary, clearly presents an opinion about that period of history (the museum's name gives you an idea of what that opinion is). On the other hand, the Australian War Memorial's decision to include items from the "No War" protest in its new Iraq War gallery, alongside an F/A-18 Hornet, is an excellent example of how a range of opinions can fit together.
How a museum presents its narrative also has a big impact on the visitor experience. Too much information and it can feel overwhelming. Too little and you may not understand what you're seeing. It's also important to have a balance between text and objects. I still remember the Communist Museum in Prague that had a small collection of artefacts but huge swathes of writing on the wall - it felt a bit like I was walking through a textbook unfortunately.
One way museums are getting around this is with multimedia displays. Videos of events, projections of actors playing historical figures, interactive touchscreens where you can explore your own interests. It's frustrating to visit one of these museums if it's been too ambitious and now half the technology isn't working. On the other hand, it can really bring the place to life, like the interactive audio guide at the Vabamu museum in Estonia, which senses where you are in the building to give you appropriate commentary.
Large museums can create an intimate experience, like the excellent Gallipoli section at the Museum of New Zealand (Te Papa) in Wellington.
Small museums can seem commanding, such as the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice, which feels as though you're visiting an art collector friend's home. Quirky museums can stay with you for years, like the hilarious Pig Museum I visited a decade ago in the German city of Stuttgart.
What do they all have in common? They take us on a journey, they show us a world, they tell a good story.
And, I'm sorry to anyone fans of the Palaeolithic or Neolithic eras, but the idea that the story needs to be told from the very beginning belongs in the Stone Age.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
