The best museums I've been to all have one thing in common

I think either approach can work well if it's being done for the right reasons. The more focused the topic of an exhibition is, the easier it is for a visitor to engage with it. The House of Terror museum in Budapest, about the fascist and communist regimes in 20th century Hungary, clearly presents an opinion about that period of history (the museum's name gives you an idea of what that opinion is). On the other hand, the Australian War Memorial's decision to include items from the "No War" protest in its new Iraq War gallery, alongside an F/A-18 Hornet, is an excellent example of how a range of opinions can fit together.