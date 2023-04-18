This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
There's a string of adages which come to mind: life is stranger than fiction; art imitates life; nowt so strange as folk.
They sprung to mind because of the real life soap operas currently playing out before our startled eyes.
I refer, of course, to the saga of Rupert Murdoch and the saga of the House of Windsor.
A mere month ago, we learnt from Mr Murdoch's New York Post that the media mogul was getting married for the fifth time.
As it put it in its breathless tabloidese: "Rupert Murdoch. Professionally, the parent of Earth's media. Personally, the creator of new news himself. Celebrating March, his Nativity month, a new scoop is Mr. Murdoch's getting married - again.
"But first, before anything, we discuss the important stuff. Like his bride-to-be's Asscher-cut diamond solitaire which the almost groom personally selected. He says: 'I'm one-fourth Irish.' He presented the ring to her on St. Pat's Day in our very own NYC."
The one-fourth-Irishman (but largely Australian-American) said according to the Post: "I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love - but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I'm happy."
And that was great. Happiness at any time of life is welcome but at 92, what a joy it must be.
Or not - because we then learnt, though not from his own papers, that the marriage was off. It may have been the bride-not-to-be's evangelical Christian views. Who knows?
And then we learnt via a major scoop in Vanity Fair how Bride Number 4 had learnt that she was soon to be ex-wife Number 4.
It was in an email.
"Jerry, sadly I've decided to call an end to our marriage," Mr Murdoch's email to Jerry Hall (former partner of Mick Jagger) allegedly began. "We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do. My New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately."
You can't make this stuff up - or, rather, you don't need to.
The writers of the streaming sensation Succession don't need much imagination to come up with plot lines when the real world does such a good job of it (not that Succession is based on Mr Murdoch. No, of course not).
But, again in a delicious scoop, we learn that Ms Hall has been urged not to feed plot lines to the writers of Succession. As the scoop puts it: "one of the terms of the settlement was that Hall couldn't give story ideas to the writers of Succession".
No doubt she hasn't. That would break the terms of the deal - but whoever talked to Vanity Fair has done the job.
Succession now needs a scene to mimic reality along the lines of mega-media-mogul Logan Roy screaming at everyone around him and much of the rest of Manhattan: "And don't go talking to those dimwits at Succession and giving them ideas". (Spice up the language: Editor).
Oh, and the other soap opera playing out in real life? We learn that Meghan will not be going to the Coronation of the King of Australia but Harry will.
ZZZZZ. The writers need to do better.
THEY SAID IT: "There's been a joke in the family for a long time that 40 may be the new 30, but 80 is 80," a source for Vanity Fair's article on Rupert Murdoch.
YOU SAID IT: It seems I'm not the only collector of things, with many readers checking the spare cupboard for nostalgic tidbits.
Alan from Ulladulla says: "I still have a few Dinky model cars still in their original boxes, but not pristine; they've been played with. The wife says that I should put them on eBay to help out with some of the living costs that beset us from time to time now that we are retired, but that little nostalgia voice in my head won't let me do it somehow."
Ken from Bandon Grove sees the old VHS movie, and raises it with a "collector's motorcycle. It is 36 years old and quaintly equipped with features such as a carburettor, a drum brake and a single cylinder that is air-cooled. It sounds like a chaff-cutter, my very late grandfather would advise me, as well as 'Geez, that must go like the clappers'."
Stuff belonging to parents and grandparents are particularly special, writes Val: "Singer sewing machine still working 113 years old, container with stick for washing, scales with weights, and the best of all my husband's baby bath. He is 88 years old. They are the best of the best."
And Rosemary is now paying the price for collecting (hoarding) things: "I'm definitely a hoarder but now paying the consequences - don't need nor want family cleaning up the ongoing obsession when I've left this earth!"
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
